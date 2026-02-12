There was never a doubt about Wednesday night’s bout in Phoenix.

The Thunder made quick work of the Suns, running away with this game since the very first quarter, and completing the blowout with a 136-109 win.

It was a group effort, as seven Thunder players scored in the double-digits. Because of this, OKC had no trouble putting this one away early and was able to give its starters rest to be ready for the second leg of its back-to-back series tomorrow night.

The Thunder now have win No. 42 under their belt and still are the team to beat. This win against the Suns shows once again how dangerous this OKC squad can be.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s blowout win over the Suns.

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

1. Isaiah Joe is a sparkplug

The Thunder were already leading by 12 to open the second quarter, but Isaiah Joe made sure to extend that lead as much as possible. In the second quarter alone, Joe had 15 points and made all four of the shots from beyond the arc he took. This helped extend the Thunder's lead to 23 points going into halftime.

Joe would end the game with 21 points as he shot 60% from the field. The OKC sharpshooter has been playing phenomenal basketball lately and seems to only be getting better. Joe proved again on Wednesday that he can be a source of energy whenever the Thunder needs it, and will continue to answer when called upon.

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) greets guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

2. Electric shot making

Oklahoma City is not the best team in the league when it comes to making shots from three. I guess somebody forgot to mention that to the OKC squad on Wednesday.

The Thunder came out of the gate on fire from downtown. They shot 61% from deep in the first half, making 11 threes. This helped propel the Thunder to tie their record for points in the first half this season with 75.

OKC would end the game shooting 58% from the field and 42% from downtown to easily get them a win in Phoenix. The Thunder might be without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they can still get the job done.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.

3. OKC hopes not lose Jalen Williams again

Wednesday night was only Jalen Williams’ second game back from his injury, but the Thunder star didn’t miss a beat. Williams was the Thunder’s leading scorer, as he finished with 28 points, and did so by shooting a miraculous 91.7% from the field.

Williams was riding on this high until he left the game in the third quarter due to what looked like a leg injury. OKC can only hope it’s not another injury that will leave them without the star once again.