OKC Thunder get Healthy Injury Report Ahead of Clippers' Bout

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the LA Clippers tonight, hoping to grab a win and cement themselves atop the Western Conference for the third-straight year.

The Thunder's magic number to lock in the No. 1 seed is now just one, needing any combination of OKC win or San Antonio loss across the final three games of the season. A win tonight would allow some much-needed rest against Denver and Phoenix to close the season, and could further help with seeding.

Just last night, the Thunder yet again blew out the Lakers, relying on an all-around effort to down the purple and gold, 123-87, on their home court. Oklahoma City has stuck around LA, and will now face off against the Clippers to lock up the top seed.

LA is amid a standings battle of their own, looking to avoid falling to the No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-In game, with the Trail Blazers hot on their heels at just 1.0 full game behind.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Clippers ahead of tonight’s tilt:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip fracture

Darius Garland — Out: Left toe injury management

Isaiah Jackson — Out: Right ankle sprain

Yanic Konan Niederhauser — Out: Right lisfranc ligament tear

The Thunder are a full go tonight, which hasn’t usually been the case on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jalen Williams sat out of last night’s blowout win over the Lakers, and is not off OK’’s injury report. Isaiah Hartenstein’s status seemed up in the air given he played against LA on the front-end, though he was able to take to the bench in just 10 minutes and is now off the IR for tonight.

The only player listed is rookie Thomas Sorber, who is slated to miss the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury suffered before he was able to take the floor.

The Clippers see a star out in Darius Garland, who’s been dealing with a toe injury since his trading from Cleveland at the deadline. In 17 games with the Clippers, Garland has averaged 20.4 points on 46% shooing, with 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game to boot.

Also listed out is Bradley Beal, who’s done for the season with a hip fracture, as well as Isaiah Jackson and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The Thunder and Clippers tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.