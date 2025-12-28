OKC Thunder Get Key Guard Back to Help Aid Offense

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the midst of this holiday home stand that got started off on the wong foot on Thursday in the Bricktown Ballers' Christmas Day clash with the San Antonio Spurs, as the Thunder fell 117-102.

In that game, the San Antonio Spurs were full strength as the OKC Thunder missed two key reserves, most notably for that matchup their back up point guard in Ajay Mitchell. The 2024 second round pick entered concussion protocol following Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of the contest.

After missing the last two games, the Oklahoma City Thunder get their backup point guard back on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers. This should help the OKC Thunder function in the half-court offensively.

Mitchell is the Thunder's fourth leading scorer, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 88% at the charity stripe.

The second round pick is dominating in transition this season, ranking in the 90th percentile, 1.361 points per possession in that setting. Mitchell is also in the 86th percentile in isolation producing 1.156 points per possession shooting 57% from the floor in that setting.

The Thunder's back up point guard shooting 56% at the rim, getting to the line 3.2 times a game, tied for the second highest on the roster.

Having Mitchell back to finish up this home stand will be important for Oklahoma City, as they attempt to get back on track after a messy two weeks of basketball.

The Thunder get into a jam-packed stretch of their season without multiple off days strung together from now until Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. It resumes at home on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers before wrapping up this home stand on Monday against the Hawks and Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Having Mitchell back in the fold is critical for this stretch, especially with the Spurs back on the docket on Jan. 13.

There is still great news for the OKC Thunder as they sit atop the Western Conference at 26-5 and have beaten up on most of the league with three of their five losses coming against the same team. Portland on the second leg of a back to back and Minneosta under the same circumstance are the only two other squads to get Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still without back up big man Jaylin Williams who is dealing with right heel bursitis and Ousmane Dieng as he nurses a calf strain. Rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic remain out, with Sorber already ruled out for the season.