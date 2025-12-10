OKC Thunder Get Superstar, Key Pieces Back; Devin Booker Questionable

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander miss his first game of the season with what the team labeled elbow bursitis. This was a one off road trip to Salt Lake City, which saw the OKC Thunder dominate the Jazz without their MVP.

On Tuesday night, the OKC Thunder announced their injury report for this NBA Cup Quarterfinal clash with the Phoenix Suns in the knockout stage of the NBA Cup tournament. There was a question of just how serious this injury is for Gilgeous-Alexander. It turns out, the superstar will be back in the lineup for the Bricktown Ballers on Wednesday. In turn, the Thunder were able to capture four days off for their star in the midst of this regular season.

If the Thunder win, they will not play again until Saturday, meaning Gilgeous-Alexander will play two games in eight days, a break that is almost impossible to recreate any other time.

However, this wasn't the only good news on the Oklahoma City Thunder's injury report. Defensive Aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso are back in the fold and off the injury report. Leaving just Isaiah Joe (knee contusion) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Right soleus strain) as out for this contest.

Devin Booker, whose re-evaluation date is set for tomorrow as he deals with a groin injury, is tabbed as questionable for the Phoenix Suns ahead of this contest in the Paycom Center.

It will be good to see the Bricktown Ballers having their big three active for this contest, which has been rare to start this season amid their historic start.

A win punches either team's ticket to Vegas and allows them to continue their journey for both the NBA Cup championship and cash prize at the end.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a bit of a holding pattern. With a win? The OKC Thunder head to Vegas to take on the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs contest –– which takes place later on Wednesay night –– in Vegas on Saturday night. With a loss? The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs clash in a to be determined home market. The decision on where to play that game will be interesting with all three of these teams already having four games schedule against one another, two at each venue. The Thunder are hoping to continue their run of dominance among the NBA and reach their second Vegas semi-final in as many years.