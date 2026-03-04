OKC Thunder Get Two Starters Back for Bout with Knicks

The Thunder will face off against the Knicks tonight, looking to grab another Eastern Conference win before a return to some West rivals.

Last night, the Thunder took down the Bulls by just eight points, staving off a late run from Chicago. Oklahoma City has now won six of seven games, highlighted by the return of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the addition of Jared McCain, who led the team in scoring Tuesday night.

The Thunder still hold a 3.0-game lead over San Antonio for the West's No. 1 spot, and Wednesday's tilt with New York would go a long way in retaining that spot.

The Knicks have been somewhat up-and-down this season, standing at No. 3 in the East, but has found a rhythm with five wins in six tries.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Knicks ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain/ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

New York Knicks injuries:

Pacome Dadiet — Questionable: G League

Trey Jemison III — Questionable: G League

Dilon Jones — Questionable: G League

Miles McBride — Out: Pelvic core muscle surgery

Kevin McCullar Jr. — Questionable: G League

Mitchell Robinson — Out: Left ankle management

The Thunder were somewhat undermanned against the Bulls, playing with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as starting center Isaiah Hartenstein. They’ll get both back against New York, having managed their respective injuries on the front-end of the back-to-back.

Hartenstein is very familiar with the Knicks and MSG, having played to full seasons with New York, averaging 6.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across his time there.

Both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell remain out for the Thunder, though they’ll certainly need them to return soon to begin gearing up down the home stretch. Williams has played in just 26 games so far this season, first dealing with the wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason run, before back-to-back stints with hamstring strains.

His reevaluation window is nearing, with the potential to play against Golden State Saturday, if cleared. Mitchell was previously on the same reevaluation window as SGA with the same abdominal strain, but has since picked up an ankle injury as well, and seems to need a little more time.

Branden Carlson, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are also listed.

Four of the Knicks six listing are questionable due to G League designation, with a few rotational-level players out for tonight’s game. Guard Miles McBride and backup center Mitchell Robinson will both sit, both of which could’ve been helpful against the defending champs.

The Thunder and Knicks tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.