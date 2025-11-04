OKC Thunder Getting More From Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City has started this season 7-0, tying its best mark in franchise history. The Thunder are aiming to break that streak with a win on Tuesday against the L.A. Clippers on NBC at 10 PM CT.
Along the way, the OKC Thunder have had to handle plenty of adversity. The Thunder have spent the entire 2025-26 campaign short-handed. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams has yet to step on the hardwood. Rising star big man Chet Holmgren missed the last three. Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe missed the team's first four games. Defensive ace Alex Caruso missed three contests while in concussion protocol; his elite defensive mates Lu Dort and Cason Wallace have each missed one of the team's first seven games. On top of all that, rotational pieces Nikola Topic and Kenrich Williams have not debuted yet this season.
Mark Daigneault has been forced to shuffle his rotation and starting lineup to begin this season. Yet, the OKC Thunder just keep winning despite ranking No. 28 in 3-point percentage.
Oklahoma City still owns the league's best defense (104.2 defensive rating) and net rating (13.1) with a business-as-usual output despite their shooting woes and their lengthy injury report.
Part of the reason the OKC Thunder have been able to stay afloat is Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams. The No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 stocks (Steals + Blocks) per game while shooting just 36% from the floor, 27% from deep and 75% at the line. The 23-year-old big man has played in all seven games for Oklahoma City while making one start.
Against the New Orleans Pelicans, he got it going from beyond the arc, posting 4-for-9 shooting from downtown en route to a 12-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, one-steal, one-block, and two-charges-drawn game in 23 minutes.
While this was his lone quality shooting night on the season, what has been consistent to start this campaign is his improved defense.
The Thunder's third big man on the roster is grading out as a "Good" defender according to Synergy, making more of an impact on the glass with not only his own rebounds but generating tap-out boards for his teammates, blocking shots at the highest clip of his career, while forcing turnovers at a career-high rate.
If the shooting outburst against the Pelicans launches his return to form from deep, his improved playmaking and defense for Oklahoma City will be key for the Thunder long-term.