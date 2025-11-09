OKC Thunder, Grizzlies Both Have Lengthy Injury Reports
Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against a Western Conference opponent in the Memphis Grizzlies, one of just a few teams league-wide who have been bitten worse by the injury bug.
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Thunder bounced-back against the Kings, routing them 132-101 to improve to a league-best 9-1. Now, they'll look to continue to stay in the win column against Memphis, who's looking to get back to .500.
Here is the injury report for both the Thunder and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Luguentz Dort — Questionable: Right upper trap
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Aaron Wiggins — Out: Left adductor strain
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Memphis Grizzlies injuries:
Santi Aldama — Questionable: Left shoulder soreness
Brandon Clarke — Out: Right knee
Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle
PJ Hall — Available: G League
GG Jackson — Available: G League
Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf
Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe
Olivier Maxence-Posper — Available: G League
Javon Small — Available: G League
The Thunder continue to deal with a lengthy injury report, with All-NBA forward Jalen Williams continuing to be the highlight.
Williams saw a follow-up surgery weeks ago on his wrist, and will be re-evaluated in the coming days. He’s yet to make his 2025-26 debut for OKC after suffering the wrist injury in last year’s Finals run.
Additionally, a fellow starter in Luguentz Dort is listed as questionable with a right upper trap strain. Dort has missed three of the team’s last four games, though the first was due to illness. As is always the case, OKC could certainly use his defensive intensity versus Memphis.
Aaron Wiggins, who’s come on as one of the Thunder’s best scorers this year, is also listed out with a left adductor strain. Wiggins has started in games recently due to the lengthy IR, and is averaging 14.8 points per game on the season.
The Grizzlies are one of a few teams dealing with more injuries than OKC. All of Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Ty Jerome are out for tonight’s game, and all four as rotational-level players or even starters.
Forward Santi Aldama is listed as questionable, and the team’s quad of G League prospects are all available.
The Thunder and Grizzlies tip off at 5 p.m. CT.