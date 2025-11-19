OKC Thunder, Kings Both Undermanned for Tonight's Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Kings tonight, already sitting with the NBA's best record and looking to move to an even better 15-1 on the season.

OKC's only loss of the season came on a back-to-back versus Portland, and they've been otherwise perfect in taking down several of the other top teams in the league. They've beaten the Rockets, Hawks, Warriors and Lakers, and will be looking for their seventh-straight win against Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to play at an MVP level, with players like Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and more taking noticeable leaps. The Thunder continue to have the top defense in the league, while ranking fifth in offensive rating so far.

Oklahoma City has already faced off against the Kings twice this season, winning by just six in a come-from-behind effort the first go-round, then doing so by 31 points a few weeks ago.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect tonight's game, with both OKC and Sacramento seeing notable additions. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Kings ahead of tonight’s game:

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal fracture

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Out: Left adductor

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Sacramento Kings injuries:

Dylan Cardwell — Out: G League

Keegan Murray — Out: Left thumb

Daeqwon Plowden — Out: G League

Domantas Sabonis — Out: Left knee

Isaiah Stevens — Out: G League

The Thunder injury report continues to be lengthy, with center Branden Carlson now added to the list, though he’s available to play with a nasal fracture.

All-NBA forward Jalen Williams still has not made his 2025-26 debut for the Thunder after suffering a wrist injury in last year’s postseason, though he is past the re-evaluation window for the follow-up procedure on his wrist.

Rotational contributors in Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams also remain out with various injuries.

The Kings’ injury report is largely made up of G League assignments, though they’ll be without two of their best players in former All-Star Domantas Sabonis, as well as wing Keegan Murray. Both are sure to have a massive impact on Sacramento’s starting lineup and general success tonight.

The Thunder and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.