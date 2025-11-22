OKC Thunder Lean Defense vs. Utah Jazz in NBA Cup Group Play

Oklahoma City waltzes into the Delta Center on Friday attempting to continue their dominant run in the NBA. The OKC Thunder have a 15-1 record despite being short handed the entire season and again tonight, missing All-NBA Swingman and No. 2 scoring option Jalen Williams, as well as top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins, Nikola Topic and Kenrich Williams.

The Utah Jazz are without Walker Kessler who is sidelined for the rest of the season, but has seen young big man Kyle Filipowski be elevated to available for this contest after initially being labeled as questionable. Oklahoma City Thunder two-way forward Brooks Barnhizer has been assigned to the OKC Blue for the team's G League affiliates tilt in Texas, tabbing him as out for this contest for the Bricktown Ballers.

As the starting lineups were announced for both sides, it is clear that Mark Daigneault's squad will have the leg up defensively. This starting five is as close to their regular unit as they can get until the Santa Clara product returns and a first five that has found success thus far this season.

On top of the rim protection of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, the guard room is stacked with defensive-aces Lu Dort and Cason Wallace. Even Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been making plays on the defensive end.

Stops will be a must for Oklahoma City as point differential matters in this NBA Cup affair with that serving as a tie breaker in the standings.

NBA Starting Lineup OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

Svi Mykhailiuk, G

Keyonte George, G

Ace Bailey, F

Lauri Markkanen, F

Jusuf Nurkic

The Oklahoma City Thunder attempt to remain unbeaten in NBA Cup pool play with the point differential being at a premium, serving as the tie breaker for the lone Wild Card spot to advance to the knock out stage of the NBA Cup tournament.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, this is the start of a long home stand for the OKC Thunder that spans feast week and a chance for Oklahoma City to avenge their lone loss of the season.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season all year long.