OKC Thunder List Seven Players on Injury Report for Pelicans

The Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home tonight, looking to get back into the win column after a two-game skid.

Oklahoma City has fallen to the Pacers and Raptors in consecutive games, doing so at home for the first time since 2023. They still stand at a league-best 37-10, but both East and West teams are slowly crawling toward them.

The game against Indiana was a relatively high-scoring affair, considering both team's injury reports. Reigning MVP and front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 47 points, though OKC ultimately fell by three.

The Raptors' game was defense-laden, with Toronto ultimately coming out on top, 103-101. OKC had chances late to put the Raptors away, but weren't sharp enough with several of their best offensive weapons out.

Now, the Thunder will face off against the Pelicans hoping to rebound, and they'll have a good chance given New Orleans currently has the third-worst record in the association.

As always, the injury report is sure to affect tonight's outcome, especially for Oklahoma City as they limp to February's All-Star break with several players out.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and the Pelicans:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Cason Wallace — Questionable: Left hip soreness

Jalen Wiliams — Out: Right hamstring strain

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Trey Alexander — Out: G League

Hunter Dickinson — Out: G League

Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles rupture

The Thunder see seven players listed on their injury report against New Orleans, only one of which is questionable in guard Cason Wallace. Wallace exited the team’s game against Toronto, picking up left hip soreness on the next injury report.

Also listed as starters in All-Star Jalen Williams and center Isaiah Hartenstein. Two of the team’s most important bench pieces in guards Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso are out, along with the rookies, who haven’t played so far this season.

The Pelicans will be without just three players, two of which are on G League assignment in Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson. Guard Dejounte Murray remains out, working his way back from an achilles injury suffered early in his Pelicans’ career.

The Thunder and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.