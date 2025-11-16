OKC Thunder Making a Strong Case to be NBA's 'Team of the Youth'

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of another impressive season.

After taking down the Charlotte Hornets 109-96 on the road Saturday evening, OKC improved to 13-1 on the season with a few impressive wins over the past week. Even without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams, the Thunder have been one of the best teams in the league so far this season coming off a 68-win campaign and a title in 2024-25.

Following the team's success over the past few years, the Thunder's popularity has spiked significantly as the team has continued to improve on the court.

A fun group of personalities who are also exciting players, isn't a shock that Mark Daigneault's team has garnered plenty of fans. While the team may have some detractors, especially on social media, many young observers are fond of OKC, according to Logan Murdoch, a staff writer for The Ringer.

"They are in the beginning stages of being an 'it' team," Murdoch said in a recent episode of the 'Real Ones' podcast with former All-Defense honoree Raja Bell. "OKC is the team of the youth. People try to bash them, and (say) they're boring and all these things. Nah man, the youth love them."

Led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's popularity amongst younger fans is no surprise. The 27-year-old guard hasn't been publically controversial off the court, and has a thrilling play style that includes beautiful mid-range shots, remarkable drives to the basket that include breathtaking angles and an endless supply of crafty finishes at the rim.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged more than 30 points per game every year since the 2022-23 season, making him one of the best scorers in the NBA over the past few campaigns. Alongside SGA, who brings plenty of popularity to the team, especially among young fans, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren also bring plenty of supporters to the team.

Williams, an All-Star who is still 24-years-old, has grown his popularity since entering the NBA in 2022-23. Holmgren, on the other hand, was a five-star prospect and has been a well-known figure in the basketball community since high school.

The Thunder's success at such a young age has also helped make them "the team of the youth" alongside the aforementioned players. In 2024-25, Oklahoma City achieved regular-season dominance unseen since Golden State's 73-win campaign, doing so with only two players older than 30 on the roster.

That success, combined with a championship, as well as Gilgeous-Alexander's individual accolades, are enough to make OKC a fan-favorite amongst the youth. If the Thunder continue their success over the coming years, it will continue to gain more young fans, similar to the Warriors' dynasty.

