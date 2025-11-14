OKC Thunder Patiently Waiting to Use Chet Holmgren at Center Again

Oklahoma City has had a dominant start to the season, but it hasn’t had much of a chance to utilize one of its best players in his usual way.

Over the first 13 games of the season, the Thunder have lost just one time and have already established themselves as the favorite to repeat as NBA champions. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an MVP-like campaign thus far and plenty of Thunder role players have stepped up as injuries piled up, the Thunder haven’t had much of a chance to use Chet Holmgren at center.

Across nine games of play thus far, Holmgren has had an impressive start to the season. Averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 59.2% from the floor and 37.8% from deep, Holmgren has stepped up as the Thunder’s second-best player in the first few weeks.

While the Thunder’s injury situation has propelled him into being the No. 2 option, it has also forced him into playing almost exclusively at the 4. As Thunder coach Mark Daigneault recently noted, Holmgren’s ability to play at center effectively is heavily dependent on the presence of either Jalen Williams or Kenrich Williams, who have combined to log zero minutes this season.

Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Of the 263 total minutes Holmgren has played this season, he has only played roughly 26 minutes as the lone big man on the court, with Isaiah Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams almost always being alongside him. While there’s an argument to be made that Holmgren is still playing the five in some of those minutes, his impact as a center truly shows when he is the only big on the court.

Perhaps most importantly for Holmgren, playing as the lone center opens up his offensive game. Knowing that no one else will be in the lane for the most part, he has free rein to operate in the post or drive past defenders who aren’t as equipped to guard a more versatile big man like Holmgren.

Beyond the offensive pros of Holmgren playing the five, it also allows him to be a much more engaged rim protector. Although rebounding can sometimes take a hit when Holmgren is the lone big, his ability to protect the paint and roam around the rim as the only big is massive for the Thunder defense.

While players are already avoiding taking shots around him, as evidenced by his career-low 1.3 blocks a game, he will be the last line of defense almost every time in a single-big lineup, leaving drivers with almost no choice but to challenge him if they get past Oklahoma City’s plethora of elite perimeter defenders.

Although it seems like the Thunder’s last big leap this season will simply come with the addition of Jalen Williams because of his All-NBA and All-Defensive abilities, his return will also unlock lineups with Holmgren at the five, which could make the Thunder even scarier.