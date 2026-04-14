OKC Thunder Record Finish 2025-26 Regular Season with Historic Net Rating

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed a historic stretch over the past few seasons.

OKC is one of just three teams in NBA history to record at least 64 wins in consecutive campaigns, joining the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan and the Golden State Warriors led by Michael Jordan. By earning the No. 1 seed for the third year in a row, the Thunder become just the sixth team in NBA history to reach that feat.

Mark Daigneault's squad also made history with a 24-1 record to start the 2025-26 season, which tied the Warriors for the best 25-game start in a season in league history.

The Thunder have joined historic company again to end the regular season, becoming the ninth team in NBA history to finish a campaign with a Net Rating above 11. According to the NBA's website, Net Rating measures, "a team's point differential per 100 possessions."

The 2026 Oklahoma City Thunder have the 8th best net rating during a regular season in NBA history



8 of the top 10 on this list won the championship pic.twitter.com/F51nQnVpAN — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) April 13, 2026

The Thunder finished this year with a Net Rating of 11.1, the eighth-highest mark in league history. Chicago's 1995-96 team, which finished the regular season with a 72-10 record, has the top Net Rating ever at 13.4, followed by Oklahoma City's 2024-25 squad at 12.8.

The 1996-97 Bulls round out the top three, and are the only other team to record a Net Rating of 12 or higher in NBA history. The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, 2023-24 Boston Celtics, 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs, 2007-08 Celtics and 1991-1992 Bulls are the only other teams to reach a Net Rating of 11.

Of the nine teams to record a Net Rating of at least 11, seven have won an NBA title the same year. The only exception other than this year's Thunder, which have a chance to become the eighth team in that category to do so, was the 2015-16 Spurs, who were eliminated by the Thunder.

San Antonio won 67 games that year, but couldn't overcome Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and OKC in the playoffs.

This year, the Spurs could get an opportunity to reverse the roles. If San Antonio and Oklahoma City meet in the Western Conference Finals, Victor Wembanyama and company have a chance to prevent the Thunder from repeating as champions, which would make this year's OKC team only the second group to ever come up short of a title after achieving a Net Rating of 11 or better.

To reach that point, though, both teams will have to take care of business in the first two rounds of the postseason.