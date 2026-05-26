OKC Thunder Must Perform Better in Opening Minutes of Game 5 vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City has a pivotal Game 5 just hours away, and it needs to make a statement to begin the game.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs once again in another Western Conference Finals matchup. After the teams split the first four games, the Thunder’s home-court advantage that they fought for all season will be on display for Game 5.

While there are many keys to this next matchup and plenty of adjustments that will surely be on display, one of the biggest boosts the Thunder could have is a fast start. With a rowdy home crowd behind them, the Thunder have an opportunity to bottle that energy and take early control, which they’ve struggled to do throughout the series.

In the first four games of this series, the teams tied in the first quarter of the first two games, while the Spurs led after the first frame in both matchups in San Antonio. After leading by as much as nine in the first quarter of Game 1, the Spurs threw the first punch in both Games 3 and 4.

In the past two games, the Spurs have jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, hitting that mark in under four minutes in Game 3 and under eight minutes in Game 4. Considering how often the Thunder have had to battle from behind in this series, getting a fast start could turn the tide.

Obviously, Victor Wembanyama has played a key role in San Antonio’s fast starts, but he’s also been a major reason why Oklahoma City has been able to battle back. Considering that the Thunder have performed much better when Wembanyama heads to the bench, throwing the first punch after tipoff could give the Thunder a significant advantage.

In the first four games of the series, Wembanyama has come out during the first quarter with the Spurs leading three times, including twice by double digits, and tied once. With the Thunder outscoring the Spurs in three of those first rests by Wembanyama, getting an early lead with him on the floor could help Oklahoma City extend and build a lead early, which it’s been unable to do throughout the series.

Ultimately, this series has shown that a lot can happen throughout a 48-minute game, but getting the first few minutes to go in their favor could help push the Thunder to a crucial Game 5 win.