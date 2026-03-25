OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Celtics in Possible NBA Finals Preview

Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics will be interesting for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only is this a must-watch affair between two squads that are NBA Finals hopefuls, but this marks the first game of the season where the Thunder are fully healthy.

Oklahoma City took care of the Boston Celtics in a thrilling game that went down to the final buzzer in Bricktown just a few weeks ago. The Thunder since then have added All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams to the fold in his second game back from his second hamstring strain.

The Celtics add Jayson Tatum and Derrick White to the fold, those two missed the first meeting between these two sides.

The NBA MVP award race is heating up as the season comes to a close and Jaylen Brown is still in the mix for the honor going up against the favorite in Gilgeous-Alexander.

This will be the most interesting game of the day in the NBA with plenty of attention on it but also one of the best games remaining on the Thunder's schedule.

Oklahoma City is riding a 12 game winning streak and hopes to conclude a perfect ten day Eastern Conference road trip with a win against the Green and White, marking a regular season series sweep of the Celtics.

The rotations will be interesting to monitor for the Oklahoma City Thunder are the team is at full strength with plenty of options for Mark Daigneault to sift through. How will the Thunder handle their secondary lineups when Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor? Will Oklahoma City lean into defensive slanted lineups for the majority of this game against Boston or do they opt for more offensive punch given the emergence of Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell? Who will steal the headlines in a statement game that will closely mirror a playoff affair.

Mar 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

Derrick White, G

Jaylen Brown, G

Sam Hauser, F

Jayson Tatum, F

Neemias Queta, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder return home to the Paycom Center on Friday to play host to the Chicago Bulls which opens up the longest home stand of the season for the Bricktown Ballers. The Thunder are hoping to extend their winning streak to a baker's dozen with an impressive win tonight over the Celtics.