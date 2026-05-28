Injury Report: OKC Thunder's Star Wing Questionable to Play in Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play their most crucial game of the season tonight, facing off against the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Just days ago, OKC grabbed its best and most crucial win yet, downing the Spurs with stellar play and home-court advantage in Game 5. Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a slow start, pouring on 32 points as San Antonio's own candidate in Victor Wembanyama struggled.

Thunder swingman Jared McCain made his first postseason start for OKC, going for a blistering 20 points with plenty of momentum-swinging plays.

Now, Oklahoma City will look to close things out in San Antonio, aiming to punch their ticket to a second-straight NBA Finals.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a factor in the outcome of tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of what could be a close-out Game 6:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Questionable: Left hamstring injury management strain

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

N/A

The Thunder continue to be the least healthy team remaining in the postseason, with three players listed to the Knicks and Spurs’ zero. For now, all of Ajay Mitchell, Thomas Sorber and Jalen Williams are listed.

Williams’ status continues to be up in the air after a Game 2 hamstring injury, which has now been listed as a strain on the official injury report. He suffered three other hamstring-related injuries this season, the first two on his right leg and the most recent two on his left leg.

Williams has been questionable to play for the past three games, going through warm-ups in all three contests. He hasn’t yet played, but hasn’t yet been ruled out for Game 6 either.

Mitchell suffered a soleus strain in the team’s Game 3 win, and has been listed out since.

Oklahoma City’s rookie in Thomas Sorber has been out for the entire season following a torn ACL.

The Spurs continue to be fully healthy, with several players having been listed earlier in the series but making their way back. Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet and De'Aaron Fox were all listed at earlier points in the series — and are likely still battling through lingering affects — though their roster as a whole is a go.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from San Antonio, TX.