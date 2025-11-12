OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Golden State Warriors inside the Paycom Center on the front end of a back-to-back. The Thunder are sitting at 10-1, still navigating the injury woes that have plagued this early season. Oklahoma City has yet to see the season debut of All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic. In this contest, they will still be without defensive-ace Lu Dort and bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins.

The Bricktown Ballers have also missed multiple games from rising star Chet Holmgren, defensive ace Alex Caruso and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

This has led Mark Daigneault to have to get creative with the starting lineup and tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors left him with a tough decision to make.

Not only are the Thunder tasked with attempting to slow down the prolific scoring tandem of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, but they have to balance how much size to put on the floor not only against a smaller Warriors squad, but with the length and athleticism Butler provides as the Thunder are down two of their best and most versatile defenders.

Oklahoma City has elected to go with a three guard lineup to matchup with Golden State who is trying to counter the Thunder's double big lineup with one of their own with Post and Green in the front court.

The Thunder have to continue to get a massive scoring punch from Ajay Mitchell who is making his fourth start on the year as a fill in for the all-defensive swingman Jalen Williams. Here are the starting five for both sides.

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Golden State Warriors

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

Steph Curry, G

Jonathan Kuminga, F

Jimmy Butler, F

Draymond Green, F

Queinton Post, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder complete the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers with a tip-off at 8:30 PM CT on ESPN. The OKC Thunder need to navigate this back-to-back set before the schedule finally softens for them. Two straight off days will be a much-needed break starting Thursday, before a trip to Charlotte and New Orleans to take on two subpar teams on Saturday and Monday. After playing a league high in games to start this season, out of the gate.