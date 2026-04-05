OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz on Sunday while wrapping up this five game home stand. This is the penultimate game of the Thunder's home regular season slate, before the Oklahoma City heads to the west coast to take on a three game swing of the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were on the right side of one of the best games of the entire NBA season as the Denver Nuggets dethroned the San Antonio Spurs. This trimmed the OKC Thunder's magic number to three games to be able to keep the top seed in the Western Coference.

The Thunder are chasing their third straight No. 1 seed in attempt to stave off the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City needs a combination of three wins or three Spurs losses to clinch home court advantage through the entire NBA Playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

Brice Sensabaugh, G

Ace Bailey, G

Cody Williams, F

Oscar Tshiebwe, F

Kyle Filipowski, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not only playing a lowly tanking Utah Jazz squad on Sunday evening in the Paycom Center, but the Jazz are depleated for this matchup with four typical starters out for this contest.

Oklahoma City is trying to keep their winning streak alive, searching for their 12th straight win in the Paycom Center, extending their winning streak to five games overall with a 9-1 record in their last ten games. The Thunder turn in a 61-16 record so far this season. The Thunder have to take care of business in this game and can not afford a misstep after being given a gift from the Denver Nuggets in their race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Thunder are looking for a quick and easy game which can serve as some added rest down the stretch of this game to gear up for the home stretch of the regular season as Oklahoma City stays in hot pursuit of being the top seed in the entire NBA. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder regular season and postseason run as the Thunder are attempting to become the first repeat winners since 2018.