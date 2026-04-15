OKC Thunder’s First Round Opponents Narrowed Down After Suns Loss

Then there were three.

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a massive comeback against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game in the Western Conference Play In Tournament. The Trail Blazers was trailing double digits in the final frame before an under two minute push by Deni Avdija propelled Portland into the NBA Playoffs and sealed the team's date with the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

This 114-110 win by Portland, as the Trail Blazers survived a 35 point outing from Jalen Green who missed a massive triple at the end of the final frame, they also narrowed down the list of possible first round matchups for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Phoenix Suns have to flush this late game giveaway in a hurry. They will play host to the winner of Wednesday's No. 9 vs. No. 10 bout featuring the L.A. Clippers playing host to the Golden State Warriors.

One of those three squads will be who lines up opposite of Oklahoma City on Sunday, April 19 inside the Paycom Center for Game 1 of Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In our pre-NBA Play-In Tournament rankings, the Portland Trail Blazers were ranked as the No. 3 team of the four team field. They have clinched the No. 7 spot.

The Suns will have the rest advantage in Friday's game for whichever of the Golden State Warriors or L.A. Clippers comes out victorious from Wednesday's affiar. The Valley hoopers will also be the favorites to advance to matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City is getting the benefit of a week off, sitting back and watching their incoming first round threats battling for their lives and a rest advantage for the series opener.

The No. 8 seed will not be crowned until Friday night, with a 9 PM CT tip-time and a quick turnaround that sees an afternoon start on Sunday in Bricktown.

Oklahoma City owns the L.A. Clippers 2026 first round pick, making it easy to root for the Clippers to be ousted this week to ensure the Thunder earn another lottery pick.

Up next, the list will be trimmed down again this time tomorrow as one of the L.A. Clippers or Golden State Warriors will be heading home. The winner will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns for the right to offically make the NBA Playoff field.