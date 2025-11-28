OKC Thunder See Shortest Injury Report Yet for Suns

Fresh off an NBA championship and sitting at a league-best 18-1, the Oklahoma City Thunder are clearly still top dogs within the league.

Led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, potential soon-to-be All-Star Chet Holmgren and a myriad of talented two-way players, they’ve again jumped out to No. 1 in the West, most recently winning the Western Conference Finals rematch versus the Wolves.

Oklahoma City has also managed to do all this with one of the lengthier injury reports in the league. Though they received good news on that front Thursday.

Tonight, OKC takes on Phoenix in another NBA Cup game, and they’ll be hoping to clinch West Group A with a win. Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Phoenix ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal fracture

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Out: Left adductor

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Out: Right quadriceps

Ryan Dunn — Out: Right wrist

Jalen Green — Out: Right hamstring

After missing 19 regular season games, Thunder wing Jalen Williams is officially back for Friday night's contest against the Suns.

Williams hurt his wrist in last year's postseason, but fought through to eventually finish out the NBA Finals, seeing a 40-point Game 5 in the process. He saw a minor setback in his recovery this season, but is now ready for his official return to the starting lineup.

Last season, Williams averaged 21.6 points on 48% shooting en route to All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense bids. His being out has been the talk of the NBA town, seeing as OKC is still out to one of the best starts of all time in the Western Conference.

The Thunder have also seen forward Kenrich Williams come off the injury report in the last few days, as he made his season debut against Minnesota. With both Williams, as well as no smaller injuries to others, this is officially OKC's smallest injury report on the season.

Aaron Wiggins remains the only surefire rotational player on the report with a left adductor strain suffered weeks ago.

The Suns have several notable players on their own injury report, including Grayson Allen — who is amid a breakout year — as well as forward Ryan Dunn, and former Rockets' star Jalen Green, who was acquired in the offseason.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.