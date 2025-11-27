OKC Thunder Set Starting Lineup Ahead of Key Game vs. Timberwolves

This is going to be fun. The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in the midst of a three game home stand for the Bricktown Ballers. This contest has plenty of stakes.

Not only is this an ever important NBA Cup pool play clash that will go a long way in setting the knock out stage for the Western Conference, but this is also a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. If that is not enough, the Timberwolves have yet to beat an above .500 squad this season, what better way to make a statement than dethroning the 17-1 Thunder and getting revenge on the team that ousted Minnesota in the Playoffs last year?

If that still isn't enough, how about the star power of Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander facing off with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards? The two are not only battling for the future face of the league, but have sparked a healthy rivalry this summer by sparing at each other in dueling Shoe Marketing campaigns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves walk into this game fully healthy, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are still battling injuries. The OKC Thunder will be without All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams, Rookie Guard Nikola Topic and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins. While Williams has not debuted yet this season, Wiggins was making a massive impact on the Bricktown Ballers before now sitting in his tenth straight game.

Coming into the day, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared on the injury report for the first time this season, questionable with an illness, before going through pregame warm ups and being elevated to active for this tilt.

Here is the starting lineups for both sides.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Minnesota Timberwolves Starters:

Anthony Edwards, G

Donte DiVincenzo, G

Jaden McDaniels, F

Julius Randle, F

Rudy Gobert, C

This will be must see TV as these two teams do battle in hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup for the right to compete for the NBA Cup Championship and the cash reward at the end. The Oklahoma City Thunder are unbeaten in pool play and control their own destiny in making the mark of a knockout stage squad.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the Phoenix Suns on Friday to wrap up a three game home stand as well as the final pool play game for the OKC Thunder in Western Conference Group A.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete game coverage of this battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as the Thunder's entire season as they attempt to defend their crown.