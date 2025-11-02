OKC Thunder Shuffle Starting Lineup, Down Three Regulars
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a perfect 6-0 start to this season, though through no shortage of adversity. The Thunder are hoping to keep up this unblemished record –– a 7-0 start which would tie the franchise's best start –– by keeping the New Orleans Pelicans win-less inside the Paycom Center on Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma City though, keeps seeing the hits come to them as the injury report grows just hours before tip-off. On top of the Thunder being down All-NBA forward Jalen Williams (who has yet to make his season debut and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days) and without Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren who is dealing with a lower back sprain, Oklahoma City added their third starter to the list with defensive-ace Lu Dort being a late addition as out due to illness. The Thunder are hoping to overcome this lengthy injury report that also features two rotational players in Nikola Topic and Kenrich Williams who have yet to make their season debut.
Down Holmgren, Williams and Dort left head coach Mark Daigneault needing to alter his first five. The starters for the Thunder, when healthy, staple in superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Williams, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
On Sunday, only Gilgeous-Alexander and Hartenstein remain in the starting lineup. Though, with so much practice to start this season, the Bricktown Ballers have plenty of options. Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace have served as the go-to swing starters for this team, but the Thunder also gained back sharpshooter Isaiah Joe who made his season debut off the bench for Oklahoma City in Thursday's win over the Wizards.
Daigneault could also search for an outside the box swing starter, adding size and defense in veteran Alex Caruso or even rookie forward Brooks Barnhizer.
The New Orleans Pelicans, in desperate need of their first win as Willie Green's seat on the Bourbon Street Ballers bench grows hotter than the sun, come into this game healthy just missing their two-way big Hunter Dickinson and two-way guard Trey Alexander.
30 minutes before tip-off, both sides announced their first five to start this matinee game and Daigneault cooked up a unique start to this contest.
To give the Thunder a typical double-big look, it is the Arkansas big man, Jaylin Williams, in the starting lineup for Oklahoma City.
OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup
OKC Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
- Cason Wallace, G
- Aaron Wiggins, F
- Jaylin Williams, F
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C
New Orleans Pelicans
- Jeremiah Fears, G
- Herb Jones, G
- Trey Murphy III, F
- Zion Williamson, F
- Yves Missi, C
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game against the Pelicans and all season long.