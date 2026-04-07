OKC Thunder Standings Tracker: Where Thunder Will Finish, NBA Playoff Bracket

If you blinked, you missed it. The 2025-26 NBA regular season flew by. The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone wire-to-wire to this point as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and league at large. Now, there is just one week left of the regular season.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw a favorable result with the Denver Nuggets being able to keep firm control of their own destiny in the pursuit of the top seed in the Western Conference which will give the Bricktown Ballers the top spot in the entire NBA.

This is a two team race between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs for the no. 1 seed with the magic number being two games for Oklahoma City. The Thunder need a combination of two wins or two Spurs losses to clinch their third straight top seed in the Western Conference.

Throughout this week, each day, we wil be updating this tracker with standings information and what to watch for as you track the Thunder's playoff outlook.

Dec 23, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Current Western Conference Playoff Standings (Heading into April 7 Slate)

Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) - San Antonio Spurs (60-19) - 2.5 Games Back Denver Nuggets (51-28) - 11.5 Games Back Los Angeles Lakers (50-28) - 12 Games Back Houston Rockets (49-29) - 13 Games Back Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) - 16 Games Back Phoenix Suns (43-25) - 19 Games Back L.A. Clippers (40-38) - 22 Games Back Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) - 22.5 Games Back Golden State Warriors (36-42) - 26 Games Back

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after winner Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hands it to him at the end of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For (Updated April 7)

The Oklahoma City Thunder must take care of business against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday against. The Purple and Gold are down LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart in this contest while the Thunder are only resting Jalen Williams.

Not only would this win for the Thunder be pivotal in clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, but keeps the Lakers losing to stay on the proper side of the bracket. Oklahoma City should hope for a Lakers vs. Rockets No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed matchup in the first round with the winning drawing the Bricktown Ballers in Round 2. The Thunder would then see the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on the opposite side of the bracket, only having to meet one of the three and not until a possible Western Conference Finals showing.

In addition to this result on Tuesday night, the Thunder should be hoping for a Houston Rockets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to keep the Rockets putting pressure on the Lakers to perhaps flip the home court advantage outcome in that series. The Clippers to take down the Dallas Mavericks keeping them in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 Play-in game with the chance to avoid the best player in the play-in field, Kawhi Leonard in the first round. Though, that isn't exactly pressing for Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the Larry O'Brien trophy as he celebrates with fans as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate their first NBA Finals title win with a champions parade throughout downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Oklahoman-Imagn Images

Current OKC Thunder Playoff Path

If the season ended today, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in line to play one of the play-in teams as the No. 8 seed (Phoenix Suns, L.A. Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers or Golden State Warriors). Then, the Thunder would draw the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets series in Round 2. Finally, a date with one of the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves awaits in the Western Conference Finals.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder should want to freeze the standings as they sit currently. Each day this tracker will be uploaded