OKC Thunder Stars Make History in Tuesday-Night Win Against Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to roll as the team beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 126-102 on Tueday night to move to 11-1 on the season.

While many of OKC's wins this season have come in close bouts or comeback efforts, like the team's previous win against Memphis, the Thunder controlled Tuesday night's contest from the end of the opening frame.

Mark Daigneault's team shot 50.6% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc in the win, finally notching a solid performance from beyond the arc. On defense, the team limited Curry to just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and slowed down the Warriors' other options on offense.

On top of the impressive all-around perfomance as a team, two of Oklahoma City's superstars shined for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 28 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and a block in 28 minutes, while Chet Holmgren logged 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 9-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the regining MVP now owns the NBA record most games by a point guard with at least 25 points and 10 assists while playing less than 30 minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now has the most games by a PG ever with 25p/10a in under 30 MIN. pic.twitter.com/Em3xAOpmt1 — Real Sports (@realapp) November 12, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring prowess has been on display for the past few years, as the 27-year-old has averaged more than 30 points for the past four seasons, dating back to 2022-23.

This year, however, the superstar guard seems to be even more improved as a playmaker, which has led to higher assist totals, even with key pieces like Jalen Williams yet to suit up this season. Gilgeous-Alexander showed glimpses of impressive playmaking ability during the team's playoff run last year, and has continued to grow as a passer, making the MVP even more versatile this year.

Alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren became the first player in Thunder history to record at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field.

A PERFECT shooting night for @ChetHolmgren... and OKC moves to 11-1 ⛈️



23 PTS | 9-9 FGM | 11 REB



The first @okcthunder player EVER to post 20+ PTS & 10+ REB on 100 FG%! pic.twitter.com/rlCBDPSbE3 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2025

The record-setting performance is the latest in what has been a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign for Holmgren. After missing 50 regular season games in 2024-25, the talented big man struggled to find his footing on offense in the postseason, but seems to be back in a rythym now.

In eight games this year, Holmgren is averaging 19.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 59.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.