OKC Thunder Still Without Lethal Scorers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

All season long the Oklahoma City Thunder have been forced to battle adversity. From their jam packed start to the schedule that saw them play two double-overtime games in a row, three back to back sets and more road affairs than home games, to being short handed the entire way. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams who is the team's no. 2 scoring option has yet to make his debut following offseason wrist surgery. Veteran big man Kenrich Williams is in the same boat as he had a knee scope on Media Day that has held him out all season long. Rookie Nikola Topic is awaiting his season debut as fellow rookie big man Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in September.

Despite the fact that group hasn't touch the floor yet, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen multiple games in street clothes from Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, Defensive-Aces Alex Caruso and Lu Dort, Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins now missing his ninth straight game with an adductor stain, the Thunder still boast a 16-1 record to land atop the NBA.

Tonight, they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of avenging that lone loss on the year. Portland is no strange to a lengthy injury report.

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Jalen Williams –– Wrist Surgery Recovery: OUT

Aaron Wiggins –– Adductor Strain: OUT

Kenrich Williams –– Knee Surgery Recovery: OUT

Nikola Topic –– Surgery Recovery: OUT

Thomas Sorber –– ACL Surgery Recovery: OUT

Branden Carlson –– Nasal Fracture: Available

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Scoot Henderson –– Left Hamstring Tear: OUT

Jrue Holiday – Right Calf Strain: OUT

Shaedon Sharpe –– Right Calf Strain: OUT

Matisse Thybulle –– Left Thumb: OUT

Blake Wesley –– Foot Fracture: OUT

Damian Lillard –– Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management: OUT

Donovan Clingan –– Left Ankle Sprain: Questionable

Robert Williams III –– Left Knee Injury Management: Questionable

This is going to be an interesting game as both sides turn in a lengthy injury report. Neither is on the second night of a back-to-back with plenty of rest under their belt. This game serves as the second of three this month, the third happening next Sunday in Portland.

The OKC Thunder will attempt to avenge their lone loss on the year, a game in which the Bricktown Ballers blew a big lead in Portland as they rn out of gas on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to continue their Western Conference Group A pool play games as the Thunder sit atop the Group.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.