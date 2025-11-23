OKC Thunder Still Without Lethal Scorers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
In this story:
All season long the Oklahoma City Thunder have been forced to battle adversity. From their jam packed start to the schedule that saw them play two double-overtime games in a row, three back to back sets and more road affairs than home games, to being short handed the entire way. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams who is the team's no. 2 scoring option has yet to make his debut following offseason wrist surgery. Veteran big man Kenrich Williams is in the same boat as he had a knee scope on Media Day that has held him out all season long. Rookie Nikola Topic is awaiting his season debut as fellow rookie big man Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in September.
Despite the fact that group hasn't touch the floor yet, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen multiple games in street clothes from Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, Defensive-Aces Alex Caruso and Lu Dort, Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins now missing his ninth straight game with an adductor stain, the Thunder still boast a 16-1 record to land atop the NBA.
Tonight, they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of avenging that lone loss on the year. Portland is no strange to a lengthy injury report.
OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
OKC Thunder Injury Report
Jalen Williams –– Wrist Surgery Recovery: OUT
Aaron Wiggins –– Adductor Strain: OUT
Kenrich Williams –– Knee Surgery Recovery: OUT
Nikola Topic –– Surgery Recovery: OUT
Thomas Sorber –– ACL Surgery Recovery: OUT
Branden Carlson –– Nasal Fracture: Available
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
Scoot Henderson –– Left Hamstring Tear: OUT
Jrue Holiday – Right Calf Strain: OUT
Shaedon Sharpe –– Right Calf Strain: OUT
Matisse Thybulle –– Left Thumb: OUT
Blake Wesley –– Foot Fracture: OUT
Damian Lillard –– Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management: OUT
Donovan Clingan –– Left Ankle Sprain: Questionable
Robert Williams III –– Left Knee Injury Management: Questionable
This is going to be an interesting game as both sides turn in a lengthy injury report. Neither is on the second night of a back-to-back with plenty of rest under their belt. This game serves as the second of three this month, the third happening next Sunday in Portland.
The OKC Thunder will attempt to avenge their lone loss on the year, a game in which the Bricktown Ballers blew a big lead in Portland as they rn out of gas on the second leg of a back-to-back.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to continue their Western Conference Group A pool play games as the Thunder sit atop the Group.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network.Follow Rylan_Stiles