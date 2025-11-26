OKC Thunder Superstar Questionable to Play vs. Timberwolves

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Cup play, debuting their newest court with their destiny in hand.

Oklahoma City will control its own fate in the NBA Cup, where it was throttled by the Bucks in last year's event. Should they win against the Wolves and Suns in the coming days, they could re-find their way back to the Cup Final.

Minnesota currently stands in the way, led by superstar Anthony Edwards. Tonight's bout will also be a Western Conference Finals rematch, where the Thunder won in a quick five games.

There's also been some underlying offseason drama between Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse, and Edwards' Adidas. Though that storyline might fall by the wayside given today's injury report.

The Thunder continue to deal with a myriad of injuries to both stars and role players, whereas the Wolves are among the healthier teams in the league.

Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Minnesota ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Probable: G League

Branden Carlson — Probable: G League

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Questionable: Illness

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Out: Left adductor

Jalen Williams _ Out: Right wrist

Chris Youngblood — Probable: G League

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Enrique Freeman — Available: Face

Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League

The Thunder see their lengthiest injury report yet, with superstar and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making his first appearance on the list.

SGA has picked up where he left off last season, averaging 32.2 points on a blistering 54% shooting, hitting 41% of his threes and just shy of 90% of his free throws. He’s listed as questionable to play due to illness, but was seen practicing at Thunder shoot around this morning.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is here at shootaround. He’s listed as questionable against Minnesota tonight due to an illness. pic.twitter.com/Puq5mj4Gpw — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) November 26, 2025

The Thunder will continue to be without star wing Jalen Williams, as well as another rotational player in Aaron Wiggins. Forward Kenrich Williams is officially off the IR, and OKC has all three of its two-way players available tonight.

On the flip side, Minnesota is among the more healthy teams in the league, seeing only two designations. Enrique Freeman is listed as available to play with a face injury, and Rocco Zikarsky is their lone scratch, though that’s due to a G League designation and not injury.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.