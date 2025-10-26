OKC Thunder Superstar Response to Shoe Company Marketing Wars
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves stars –– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards –– have been drug into a friendly rivalry via their shoe companies after the two divisional foes matched up in the Western Conference Finals a few months ago.
Following that series, Converse released an ad of Gilgeous-Alexander's new colorway, the Hail Clays, stomping on an Ant –– a jab at Edwards with his nickname "Ant Man" following that five game series.
Adidas, on Edwards' behalf, responded on Friday with a video starring comedian Kat Williams taking shots at Converse and the SHAI 001s.
"Attention player haters and overrated disbelievers of all kinds. I stand before you today ten toes down as the bearer of bad news. Y'all done [expletive] up. I mean, you saw what happened last season, right? Led the league in 3's as a dunker. Now I know what y'all gonna say. There is a certain two-guard not named Anthony Edwards who is all the rage right now, I can't deny it. He's doing his thing. But he is lucky his game is as smooth as his little poems because them shoes? No, thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else we bringing back? Cigarettes in the locker room? Then I could play. But I digress, back to Ant. This young man? The one who made your favorite hoopers, favorite hoop shoe? He didn't just upgrade, he evolved. Don't believe me? Fine, stupid is free...This boy here [Anthony Edwards] is the truth, believe that." Williams said before dropping the microphone.
Following the Oklahoma City Thunder's 3-0 start, after Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 30 points, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar was asked about Adidas' marketing video.
"It's the business of marketing. You talk about things that are hot and are going to get clicks to get clicks yourself," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "So I completely understand it. It's all fun and games, though. It doesn't impact my sales, if you guys can't tell."
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is referencing the global release of his SHAI 001 signature shoes, with each pair selling out within minutes of hitting the shelf. Converse knocked the release of Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe –– and the shoe brand's return to the basketball space –– out of the park. With new colorways releasing for each postseason round the Thunder won en route to the championship.
In what will now be must-watch contests, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will play four times this season, with the first meeting slated for Nov. 26 inside the Paycom Center.