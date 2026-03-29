OKC Thunder to Take on Knicks as Both Teams see Short Injury Reports

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Knicks tonight, needing to grab a win to stave off the Spurs.

San Antonio has been hot on OKC's heels for months now, just 2.0 games back following the team's loss to the Boston Celtics days ago. The Thunder have continued to talk about the important of keeping the No. 1 seed, and home-court throughout the postseason, though its schedule down the stretch is much harder than the Spurs.

The Knicks fit into that as one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference. They're in a race of their own, trying to pass up Boston, who sits just 1.5 games ahead.

Both the Thunder and Knicks desperately need tonight's game for seeding reasons, which is certain to create a competitive atmosphere. As always, the injury report is sure to play a factor, though both teams are near full-strength.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Knicks ahead of Sunday's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Probable: G League

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgery recovery

Nikola Topic — Available

New York Knicks injuries:

Ariel Hukporti — Out: G League

Dillon Jones — Out: G League

Miles McBride — Questionable: Pelvic core muscle injury

Landry Shamet — Out: Right knee tibial plateau contusion

The Thunder see their shortest injury report in some time, listing three players in total with one available to play. Nikola Topic, who has seen a successful stint with the OKC Blue in the G League, was officially recalled on Sunday morning and will be available to play in tonight’s game. Brooks Barnhizer is probable.

The only true injury on OKC’s report is to rookie Thomas Sorber, who suffered an ACL injury in the offseason, and has been slated to miss the entire season.

Notably, the Thunder also get back Chet Holmgren, who missed Friday’s bout with the Bulls due to a hip contusion. Oklahoma City now has their full complement of players, in addition to a few extra back-end pieces.

The Knicks list four players in total, two of which are on G League assignment.

Two rotational players are listed for New York in Miles McBride, who is questionable to play with a pelvic injury, as well as Landry Shamet who has been ruled out. For the most part, the Knicks primary core is a full go, likely making for a competitive game.

The Thunder and Knicks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.