Josh Hart Tells Stephen A. Smith to ‘Shut the Hell Up’ After Latest Bout of Knicks Criticism

The Knicks have enjoyed a successful season thus far. New York is one of the best teams in the East, sitting just behind the Celtics in the third seed entering Thursday. The roster has largely meshed under new coach Mike Brown and enjoys a clean bill of health among its star players with the postseason approaching. The Knicks seem to have as good a shot as anybody to win the East, which was the goal entering this season.

There’s been plenty to criticize about the team’s inconsistent play throughout this campaign, however, and Stephen A. Smith has often been one of the loudest critics. A self-proclaimed Knicks fan, the famous ESPN personality has not hesitated to take aim at the orange-and-blue on numerous occasions this season. Most recently Smith went after utility forward Josh Hart over Mikal Bridges.

Bridges is mired in a deep slump and his struggles have been obvious even though the Knicks have been mostly winning despite it. It’s put a big target on his back and Smith was one of the many who harshly criticized him. He went so far as to proclaim the big trade that landed Bridges in a Knicks uniform is the reason New York won’t make the Finals. Eventually the noise grew loud enough that Hart felt the need to defend his teammate. He didn’t issue a response to anyone in particular but said the criticism of Bridges is “unfair” and he’s doing everything the team is asking him to do.

Smith did not like that and went on ESPN to say Hart should “be quiet.”

“I need Josh Hart to be quiet. Sit down. The only time I want you standing up and talking is when you’re playing,” Smith said on First Take.

On Thursday, Hart issued a direct response to the talking head’s words.

“For me, I think Stephen A., as a part-time Knicks fan, needs to shut the hell up,” Hart said via Steve Popper of Newsday. “He barely knows guys that are on the team.”

Smith has been ripping the Knicks all season long. It is his role at the network to be the loudest, harshest voice in the media sphere. He will give credit where it’s due on occasion but Smith has mostly spent this season criticizing New York for poor defensive efforts and proclaiming any hopes of a Finals appearance dead on arrival.

But his specific demand for Hart to, essentially, shut up and dribble earned a response. Clearly it did not sit well with the NBA veteran and he snapped right back at the inflammatory face of ESPN.

This may only be the beginning of a Stephen A. Smith vs. Knicks feud

In most instances where a media personality is called out by name by an NBA player, they try to downplay the situation. Not many are interested in a public dispute of any type, especially not with players who they are actively covering as part of their job.

Smith is not one of those people. He went toe-to-toe with the most famous NBA player on the planet, LeBron James, only last year after the Lakers superstar expressed his displeasure at how Smith was talking about his son Bronny. He called James a liar on numerous occasions and said he would have taken a swing at the NBA star if a courtside confrontation got physical. It was ugly and benefitted nobody, but Smith refused to back down.

With that in mind, Smith will soon respond to Hart and odds are that response won’t come in the form of an apology. It is actually far more likely the ESPN personality chooses to escalate the situation.

The playoffs are merely weeks away but Hart might’ve sparked a big off-the-court narrative by responding to Smith today.

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