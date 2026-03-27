OKC Thunder Attempt to Fend Off Spurs in Western Conference

Oklahoma City has won 12 of its last 13 games. Still, that has not been enough to fend off the red-hot San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder –– who were outclassed by the Spurs in their regular season series to give San Antonio the tie breaker –– only hold a two-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, attempting to earn the top spot for the third straight season.

"It's very important. Not just in the West, in the whole playoffs. We needed Game 7 at home against Denver — which is at the top of the West. If you want to come out of the West, you're going to have to beat them. We needed it against Indiana to win a championship," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of chasing the No. 1 seed. "It's as important as everything. Every team in the NBA that makes the playoffs knows that."

As Gilgeous-Alexander explained, everyone understands the importance of playing on the home hardwood. Especially in Oklahoma City with one of the best –– if not the best –– home crowd capable of rattling opponents. One of the most important keys to home court is the comfort role players find in their own venue. As the old adage goes, role players play better at home. With the Thunder's streaky 3-point shooting bunch, it would serve Oklahoma City well to have the three biggest games of a seven-game series –– Game 1, Game 5 and Game 7 –– at the Paycom Center.

After Wednesday's loss to Boston, as the Spurs keep winning, the race for the No. 1 seed is heating up. The Thunder only has one game of wiggle room the rest of the way, with the second hardest schedule in the NBA remaining, with two back-to-backs. Compared to the Spurs, who enjoy the 22nd hardest schedule with just one back-to-back remaining.

This is a far cry from a year ago, when by this time, Oklahoma City already had the top seed on ice, which led to a lot of rest for the Thunder's core group.

"Personally speaking, I like it. I think last year, I had too much time off before the playoff game and the last game I played in the regular season. So I think I was a little bit rusty going into the playoffs. I just love to play. I get a chance to play a few more games, which will be fun," Gilgeous-Alexander detailed. "Just trying to take the right steps every game. Just take what the situation gives us. Last year, we were in a more fortunate situation. This year, San Antonio is close behind us, so we don't have that luxury."

Gilgeous-Alexander is eager for the final nine games of this regular season in an attempt to edge out the Spurs for not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also put the NBA MVP conversation to rest as San Antonio superstar Victor Wembanyama makes a late-season surge. A lot rides on these final nine games, six of which will take place inside the Paycom Center.

Given the Spurs' soft schedule and owning the tiebreaker, the Thunder only has one game of wiggle room the rest of the way. With a pair of back-to-backs, two games against the Los Angeles Lakers, and contests against the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets still in store.

"For me personally, I don't really focus on what other people are doing. If I'm being 100. Obviously, I'm not dumb. I know what the standings are. Wherever the chips fall, they fall," All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams said. "I think for me personally, it's how much better I can get back to myself and how much faster I can feel normal and getting confident when I play out there? Before we have to really win games. That's a really big one for me."

The Thunder will need Williams to ramp up throughout the rest of the regular season to not only surprise the red-hot Spurs in pursuit of the Western Conference top seed but also in their quest for back-to-back titles, attempting to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

"It's also a luxury. That's what people want to see. That's what we want. Where winning really matters in order to get homecourt advantage for the playoffs. It's not San Antonio-based. It's about how many wins we can get," Williams said. "That's what makes it fun and cool. That's why it's called the wild, wild West."

Oklahoma City can only control its own outcomes. If the Thunder keep winning, they will secure the top seed in the Western Conference. Though an 8-1 stretch might be needed to fend off the Spurs. While that will be a challenge for the Bricktown Ballers, it is hard to put anything past this team.