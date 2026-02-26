Oklahoma City hit the road to Detroit for the second leg of a back-to-back series on Wednesday night. Even without the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the Thunder still put up a fight against one of the best teams in the league.

Cason Wallace had 23 points for OKC, followed by Jared McCain and Aaron Wiggins, who both had 20.

Sadly, it wouldn’t be enough, and the Thunder would fall to the Pistons 124-116. While there are multiple things that didn’t go OKC’s way, the Thunder still put up a fight with the resources available.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to the Pistons.

Feb 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

1. Jaylin Williams has proven he can be a solid option

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still dealing with injuries, and tonight, not a single member of their big three played. However, Jaylin Williams stepped up and did as much work as he could for the short-handed OKC squad.

Williams had 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists when the night was said and done. He was Oklahoma City’s leading scorer and set a career high in points Wednesday night. Williams has been thrown into the fire multiple times and told to help lead a shell version of the OKC roster, but once again, he showed that he could be up for the challenge.

Feb 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

2. OKC’s small-ball rotation was overpowered

OKC was without both of its starting big men, as Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein both didn’t see the hardwood on Wednesday night. This forced the Thunder to constantly play with a smaller lineup, and the Pistons took advantage of it.

Detroit center Jalen Duran bullied Oklahoma City in the paint as he finished the first half with 18 points. Duran would end the game with 29 points on 70.6% shooting to truly show just how overpowered OKC can be without its bigs.

Although this is not the rotation the Thunder want to put on the floor, with injuries continuing to stack up, OKC will need to figure out a solution and fast.

Feb 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

3. The Thunder reserves have some fight

There was no reason for the Thunder to be in this game at all. The Pistons are currently the best team in the East, and OKC didn’t walk into this game with any of its All-Stars, but it indeed was a game.

The Thunder were down by as much as 17 in this bout, but with five minutes remaining, OKC had cut the lead down to just three. Unfortunately, the Pistons would hold on and take this bout, but the Oklahoma City bench squad proved once again why they are one of the best in the league.