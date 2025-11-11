OKC Thunder Young Guard Taking Ownership of Role

Oklahoma City is off to a 10-1 start this season despite missing their All-NBA swingman and second scoring option, Jalen Williams, for all 11 games. As the Santa Clara product rehabs from offseason wrist surgery second year guard Ajay Mitchell has stepped up in his place.

Not only is the fellow mid-major guard averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 stocks (Steals plus blocks) per game on 46% shooting from the floor, 35% shooting from beyond the arc and 93% at the charity stripe, but he is also taking ownership of this new role he is being thrust into.

While Mitchell has played in all 11 games for Oklahoma City, he has started three of them, in each passing affair his offensive role only grows. He was critical over the last week to allow the Thunder to go 3-1, especially in their comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The point guard is not only offering a scoring punch to the Thunder's bench mob but is playing off of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander perfectly, even setting up the reigning NBA MVP in the half court. Oklahoma City has relied on this one-two guard punch to maintain their winning ways.

Though, Mitchell has also made an impact on the defensive end in the passing lanes and as a point-of-attack defender funneling driver's into OKC's vaunted front court. Which was highlighted during the team's 19 point comeback against Memphis.

"Our energy on defense, just sticking together as a team. First half was tough. We didn't make shots, but we stuck together. We know we're going to make shots, so really focus on what we can control, and that was defense," Mitchell explained.

The biggest impact Mitchell has made is his ownership of the start of the second and fourth frame, which is a scoring role typically reserved for the Santa Clara product. The young guard has not only helped the team stay afloat with their superstar on the bench, but at times extend or take leads for Gilgeous-Alexander to return to the contest and close it out.

Getting to grow alongside the NBA MVP and Williams once he returns is big for Mitchell's development and the future is bright for the drive-heavy combo guard.

"The first thing is just seeing his work ethic. I think every day he's the first guy in the gym, last one to leave. He's a great leader, so it's been awesome to just see him work," Mitchell said of Gilgeous-Alexander.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head home to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 11 on the front end of a back-to-back before welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night to wrap up a condensed stretch to their schedule with another three game and in four night spurt.