Oklahoma City's Defense Continues to Uncharacteristically Lag in Key Area

After suffering another loss last night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's cleary noticeable the injury impact that's affecting its team.

It's hurting them throughout virtually each vital function of the game, and definitely throughout the aspects which makes the Thunder the team that it is. A lack of turnover generation, subsequent lack of points in transition and off turnovers, these are two things that have lended itself amazingly the past two seasons for this team.

That hasn't quite been the case for the team while navigating losses to Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, previously Isaiah Hartenstein and sporadically many other members of the team.

But namely—another massive area that hasn't performed well—has came in the team's defensive effort and execution when defending the opposition's outside shooting. On Thursday night against the Timberwolves, that was on display again.

Shooting 47% on 47 tries from three-point distance from Minnesota eventually put the nail in the coffin against Oklahoma City—Jaden McDaniels led the team with five, while Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid put up four three-pointers apiece with Bones Hyland also sniping three from outside.

It's been a recurring theme for the Thunder this season as it has dealt with a short-manned roster consistently throughout the year, and the stats tell that story.

Despite limiting its opponents to an average of 108 points on the year to be listed as the lowest opponent average of any team in the NBA, the Thunder is bottom-five in both opponent three-point percentage and three-pointers made. It's continued to be rough as team's shoot lights out against this team.

The Thunder has been without one of its best and longest perimeter defenders in Williams for a significant portion of this regular season, as well as sporadically losing guys like Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and several others who make a great impact on that part of the defensive side of the ball.

It's appeared to, at times, look like the Thunder can be a bit uninspired—it's uncharacteristic of this team. But every NBA fan could have told you that Oklahoma City was entering this season with a target on its back.

Each night, the Thunder's opponent is giving its all to beat the defending champs. Oklahoma City just needs to recover, recoup and answer the call moving forward.