Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Inches Closer to Thunder History

Oklahoma City won its 13th game of the season on Saturday night — an NBA best. This Thunder team has the best record in the NBA by a comfortable margin at 13-1 overall. The dominance has been comparable to a season ago, and the roster isn’t even close to full strength.

Despite injuries, Oklahoma City’s depth has been a big reason for the team’s overall success. Players taking on extended roles, and excelling, has been impressive to see. The scheme has one again been dominant, as Oklahoma City has the best defense in the NBA.

But again, the main catalyst in the Thunder’s overall success has been in large part due to the team’s superstar. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA’s very best players, and he’s inching closer to Thunder franchise records every time he’s on the court.

With a 33-point performance on Saturday night, the MVP passed Oklahoma City legend Russell Westbrook for the franchise’s second-most 30-point games in history. Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest explosion was his 190th 30-point outing for Oklahoma City. SGA now only trails Kevin Durant, who netted 249 30-point games, still comfortably in front.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records his 190th 30-PT game 👏



He breaks a tie with Russell Westbrook for the 2nd-most in franchise history for the Thunder 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uYb7Ds5W5B — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 16, 2025

If this season is any indication, though, Gilgeous-Alexander will have a chance to pass Durant very soon — likely early next season. It’s getting to a point where it’s more surprising when he doesn’t eclipse the 30-point mark.

On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points per game, and that has been the norm over the last three seasons. The Thunder superstar is well on his way to his fourth straight season of averaging over 30 points per game. The efficiency has been special, too. This season, he's shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range. He is lighting defenses up in so many different ways.

In 14 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has eclipsed the 30-point mark 12 times. To break Durant's overall record, Gilgeous-Alexander will need 59 more games of 30 points or more. In theory, it's possible he gets it done this season, as Oklahoma City still has 68 games remaining. SGA is almost certain to miss a handful of games with bumps and bruises, and there's a potential for rest, too.

Passing Westbrook is quite the honor, though, as the former MVP spent the majority of his career with the Thunder and enjoyed his best years in Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to go after a back-to-back ring and defend his MVP title, which will be an important storyline moving forward.