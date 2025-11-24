Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Western Conference Player of the Week for Second Time This Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and defending NBA's Most Valuable Player was just recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The last time Gilgeous-Alexander received these honors was back in Week 2 early in the season.

This comes off another wildly impressive outing on Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers, where Gilgeous-Alexander was sat for yet another fourth quarter en route to a 122-95 win. In just three quarters, he put up 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting.

Sitting at the top of the NBA's latest power rankings, Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a week where he mounted a plus-82 plus-minus while the Thunder ride a nine-game win streak. He's continued to lead his team to victories and at an incredibly efficient pace.

Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket against the Portland Trial Blazers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And, something important to mention, he's averaging the third-most points in the league at 32.2—and among players who score more than 25 points per game, he's in the bottom-six in minutes per game in that regard. That's something that isn't a surprise to many who watch the Thunder as the defending MVP has now sat out 11 fourth quarters on the year.

It's something that isn't reflected when looking at averages and comparing superstar to superstar too often, but with the point differential this Oklahoma City team has mounted early this season, it only makes sense to sit its superstar when necessary. And when you're up by 25-plus heading into the final 12 minutes of the game, Gilgeous-Alexander's presence isn't necessary when you have guys who can come into the game and produce like Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and many more.

And, as it should be mentioned as well, the team is doing this without its no. 2 man in Jalen Williams.

But Gilgeous-Alexander has been the one to guide this ship, and his second conference player of the week award is nothing short of deserved as the team headlines the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers in its next two contests.

With the way Oklahoma City has continued to dominate, Gilgeous-Alexander may very well sit out his 12th and 13th fourth quarters depending how he and his team take care of business inside the Paycom Center.