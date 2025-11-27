Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Upgraded to Active vs. Timberwolves

At 17-1, the Oklahoma City Thunder have battled through adversity. The Thunder have lost more gmaes due ot injury than nearly any other team in the entire NBA. Their depth and next man up mentality continues to help elevate this team as has the consistency from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has played in all 18 games to date.

In the first 18 games, the Oklahoma City Thunder have missed All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic for all of them. Only Kenrich Williams is set to return on Wednesday against Minnesota. In this span, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, Defensive-Aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Rising star big man Chet Holmgren and Aaron Wiggins have all missed multiple games with Wiggins set to miss his tenth straight game on Wednesday against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

For the first time this season, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared on the injury report, being tabbed as questionable by the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness. Before the game, Mark Daigneault took to the podium to address his status ahead of this NBA Cup battle with Minnesota, their division rivals and a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals.

It was announced that the superstar would go through pregame warm ups to determine his status ahead of this tilt with the Timberwolves. On the court, he debuts his latest colorway of his signature shoe, the SHAI001s, this time called Winter Red. They have a Christmas time feel to them with a red body and green accents.

After his pregame warm ups, the OKC Thunder tabbed the superstar as active for this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this upgraded designation it makes Oklahoma City a more formidable offense against Minnesota in this game and keeps this contest must-watch for all NBA fans.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the Phoenix Suns on Friday to wrap up a three game home stand and conclude the pool play portion of the NBA Cup. The OKC Thunder sit atop the Western Conference Group A standings with an eye-popping point differential that represents the tiebreaker in pool play and for the lone wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder control their own destiny to make it back to the knock out stage of the NBA Cup as they attempt to reach the NBA Cup Championship for the second straight season.

