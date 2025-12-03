Short Handed OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as part of NBC's new Coast-to-Coast special double-header that features a second 10:00 PM CT start time for the Thunder this season, the first coming a month ago against the L.A. Clippers in a win.

OKC and Golden State have already tangoed this season, with the Thunder earning a blow out win in the middle of November back in Bricktown. Now, the two sides matchup in the Bay Area.

Both sides are short handed tonight, headlined by the Warriors missing All-time great Steph Cury and Al Horford while the Thunder miss Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein –– two of them being a staple in the starting lineup and Caruso representing one of their most impactful bench pieces.

Before the game, OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed what this will look like while the Bricktown Ballers battle through a short handed stretch again.

"I think the first thing is, and this isn't blowing smoke, it's like none of that matters tonight. All the stuff that we've done well to this point doesn't carry over. Tonight's a new opportunity, the better team tonight will win, and that's the competitive challenge, and that's one of the beauties of our players. That competitive challenge turns them on. They're excited to compete, and excited to play, and I think that's reflected in our success a little bit. And then right now in particular, it's an interesting time because no (Isaiah) Hartenstein, no (Alex) Caruso, no (Luguentz) Dort, and when you remove players of that impact, especially like the physical impact that they bring to our team, there's obvious opportunities to learn about the guys that play. We're almost exclusively stretch players at the five right now, where Hartenstein gives us a completely different look. We're doing much less double-big right now than we've done early in the season. What do we need to improve on tonight? Not fouling as much as we did on Sunday would be like an immediate one, but generally, it's an opportunity to explore this collection of players, and what we've learned in the past is when we take advantage of those moments in the regular season. When we get whole, we're able to understand different options that we have, and tonight's the opportunity to do that with who we have available and who we don't have available," Daigneault said pregame.

30 minutes before tip-off, the two sides announced their starting lineup.

OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

Brandin Podziemsky, G

Moses Moody, G

Jimmy Butler III, F

Will Richard, F

Draymond Green, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to enjoy a pair of off days before hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday Night inside the Paycom Center for the second City Edition night of the season for the OKC Thunder and second bout with the lowly Mavericks. The Thunder hope to continue their winning ways as they sit at 20-1 to start this season.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.