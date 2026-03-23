Three 76ers' Stars Ruled Out as OKC Thunder get Jalen Williams Back

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, hoping to grab a 12th straight win.

OKC currently has the longest winning-streak in the league following a recent Hawks loss, dating all the way back to an overtime win over Denver on Feb. 27. In that stretch, the Thunder have taken down the Knicks, Warriors, nuggets twice, Celtics, Timberwolves and ,most recently, the Wizards.

The Thunder's hot-streak has come at exactly the right time, as the Spurs are hot on their heels for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ajay Mitchell — Out: League suspension

Payton Sandfort — Out: G League

Thomas Sorber — Out: right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Philadelphia 76ers injuries:

Dominick Barlow — Doubtful: Left ankle sprain

Johni Broome — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Joel Embiid — Out: Right oblique strain

Paul George — Out: League suspension

Tyrese Maxey — Out: Right finger tendon strain

Kelly Oubre Jr. — Out: Left elbow sprain

The Thunder see one of their shortest injury reports in some time, most notably getting one-time All-Star Jalen Williams back from another bout with a hamstring strain.

Williams has played just 26 games on the season, averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He’s missed time with a wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason run, as well as two different hamstring strains.

He’s finally ready to make his return to the lineup, with just 11 regular-season games left on the schedule as runway to get back into game shape.

The Thunder’s most notable listing is Ajay Mitchell, who is serving a one-game suspension for an altercation that led to him being ejected in Saturday’s bout with the Wizards, along with Justin Champagnie.

The 76ers are in the opposite boat, with a good chunk of its high-end core set to sit.

It’s superstar in Tyese Maxey is out right a right finger strain suffered weeks ago, and older stars in Joel Embiid and Paul George are both set to sit as well, with the former nursing and oblique strain and the latter serving league suspension. All of Dominick Barlow, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Johni Broome are also out for Philadelphia.

The Thunder and 76ers tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Philadelphia, PA.