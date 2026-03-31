Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Savviness Shines in Takeaways From Thunder Win Over Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-110 in overtime Monday night at Paycom Center. OKC improves to 5-0 in overtime outings in 2025-26.

The reigning MVP and current favorite to repeat for the award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stole the show for his team. He scored 47 points on 12-for-19 shooting, adding five rebounds and three assists.

In an incredibly physical game against a shorthanded Pistons roster, the Thunder had to pull out all stops to walk away with the win.

The Thunder win their 60th game of the season, improving their record to 60-16. Here are three takeaways from the overtime thriller.

Jan 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) puts up a shot against Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

1. Elegance From Ajay Mitchell

With Jalen Williams sitting out the second leg of the Thunder's final back-to-back, the team needed a familiar face to step in his absence, just as he has throughout the year when healthy. Ajay Mitchell was sensational marshalling OKC's second unit.

In 36 minutes of action, Mitchell scored 14 points and assisted on three made shots, shooting 40% from the floor. The Belgian guard was aggressive with the ball in his hands, forcing the ball inside the paint, generating extra defenders to create openings for teammates.

On defense, Mitchell was aggressive, racking up two steals and one block. He used his quick hands and physicality throughout the game, turning up the pressure down the stretch in the clutch.

The Pistons did an excellent job forcing the ball out of Mitchell's hands in the fourth quarter, helping them go on a run to take a lead. Used as a connector down the stretch, Mitchell linked up the Thunder offense in a clutch-time battle.

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Physical Rebound Battle Once Again

The Pistons were able to remain in the game throughout the night due to besting the Thunder in the rebound battle. Detroit grabbed 46 rebounds to Oklahoma City's 42, but won the offensive rebound battle 15-6, scoring 16 points off second chances to OKC's four.

The Thunder continued to show the same weakness they had in the game prior against the New York Knicks, which was securing the offensive glass without Isaiah Hartenstein on the floor. Chet Holmgren was in foul trouble the entire night, struggling to combat Paul Reed's physicality.

Holmgren eventually fouled out with 31.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The shorthanded Pistons hustled for every loose ball, while the Thunder were consistently late on box outs. In a game that would be decided by physicality, the Pistons won in that category.

Luckily for the Thunder, star power was the decider in this one.

Mar 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates after scoring against the New York Knicks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Sensational SGA

The Thunder had to call on their MVP candidate multiple times throughout the game; Gilgeous-Alexander responded every time. After scoring 11 consecutive points down the stretch for Oklahoma City, the Kentucky product found Jaylin Williams open in the corner off a triple team to tie the game up at 99.

The Thunder superstar set his team up for success throughout the night, scoring 47 points on 12-for-19 shooting in 41 minutes of action. He had only three assists, but created advantages for his teammates to score off of increased defensive pressure throughout the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander dissected the Pistons' defense with physical drives to the rim and cleverly executed mid-range jumpers. He used Detroit's hand checking to his advantage, getting to the line 25 times.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in the second half, but it could've been more. After Alex Caruso missed an open look from deep, Gilgeous-Alexander forced a turnover to win the final possession of regulation. The MVP candidate appeared to have hit the winner, but a slight push-off was recorded for an offensive foul, wiping off the incredible shot.

In overtime, he responded once again, scoring the first points of the extra period. As the Pistons sent extra bodies at him, Gilgeous-Alexander found ways to set his teammates up for looks.

First, he found Caruso on the top of the key to generate a hockey assist as the defense collapsed, leaving Cason Wallace wide open underneath. Then, he drew three defenders his way and found Caruso open in the corner for a triple.

The Pistons resorted to fouling Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch and he sealed the game in the thrilling national broadcast game.