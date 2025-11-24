Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Beat Down Of Trail Blazers

On Sunday in the Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder opened up a three game home stand by welcoming in the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of avenging their lone loss on the year. Despite sitting at 16-1 on the season, the OKC Thunder have had to navigate a plethora of injuries. Even tonight still missing All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins.

Portland is in the midst of their own tough stretch of injuries with not a single healthy point guard in tonight's game even after getting the good news that big man Donovan Clingan has been elevated to active for this contest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder quickly found their footing in this game, rendering the contest over by the time the first period expired. The Bricktown Ballers were fired up for this game as evident by their leader, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sitting on the floor screaming after an and-1 bucket and doing a 360 leap into the Thunder's bench after collecting his 13th point sending Portland into a timeout down ten in the opening frame. It is rare to see Gilgeous-Alexander that animated.

This was a good old-fashioned beatdown in the Paycom Center as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised their way to their 17th win of the year against just one loss, avenging that defeat tonight against Portland, 122-95.

Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket against the Portland Trial Blazers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Three Takeaways from OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his historic trajectory tonight, extending his 20-plus point streak to 90 games in this contest well before intermission. He dazzled with dump-off dimes, shone with step-back triples, and dominated with dances to get to the rim at will. It led him to 37 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in just 30 minutes of action while shooting a jaw-dropping 72% from the floor, 2-for-3 from distance and 9-for-9 at the charity stripe. This includes shrugging off the likes of Toumani Camara, a vaunted defender, in the process of collecting his buckets. He was able to name his score tonight and led the Thunder to another lopsided win.

Ajay Mitchell picked up right where his superstar left off, carrying the scoring load when the reigning MVP was on the bench and keeping the Trail Blazers down big for nearly all of the 48-minute contest. Mitchell started 5-for-5 with 13 points in this game, but it was the fashion in which he made his impact that was so encouraging. Mitchell nailed a catch and shoot triple trailing the play in transition, nailed a second 3 off the dribble, navigating a ball screen, set the table for his teammates, and made plays on the defensive end. The second-year guard ended with 20 points, one rebound, five assists, and two steals while shooting 100% from the floor, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-4 at the charity stripe.

40The Oklahoma City Thunder controlled the paint tonight, Portland's only hope given their lack of guards and the impact of Donovan Clingan. It was Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein who had three blocks each in this contest. Portland only mustered 40 points in the paint during this contest, including garbage time.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to continue their NBA Cup Pool Play journey in Western Conference Group A. This is the Thunder's first home NBA Cup contest, which will wrap up on Friday in the Paycom Center against the Phoenix Suns. Oklahoma City is in control of its own destiny to reach the Knockout stage, sitting atop Group A.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they attempt to defend their title.