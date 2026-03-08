Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Physical Win Over Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team to win 50 games before playing 65 in consecutive seasons since the 2014-18 Golden State Warriors, with a win over the Warriors Saturday night at Paycom Center. OKC bested Golden State 104-97 in the contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw heavy defensive pressure throughout the game, but still managed 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Isaiah Joe added 18 points as the team's second-leading scorer.

The Thunder saw seven players out in the game due to injury or illness, but managed to pull off a win. Here are three quick takeaways from the game.

Feb 20, 2026; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Kenrich Williams (34) walks down the court before a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center.

1. Veteran Impact at a Crucial Moment

One of the Thunder's most experienced players and third-longest tenured player with the franchise, Kenrich Williams, had an immediate impact off the bench Saturday night. The performance came at a great time for OKC, with both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren absent for the contest.

Williams scored 13 points and added seven rebounds on 5-for-9 shooting. The veteran also played physical defense throughout the night, making shots difficult for the other side.

Being forced into playing a small-ball center role, Williams held his own against the giants and used his strength to box out to clear rebounding lanes for teammates. Having depth allows players like Williams to come out of the cracks to lead OKC to win.

Mar 4, 2026; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Fight Through Heavy Pressure

The Golden State Warriors had a specific game plan in an attempt to best the Western Conference's best Saturday night, take Gilgeous-Alexander out of the game with blitzes. The Warriors sent as many as three bodies at one time at the MVP candidate to force the rest of the Thunder to beat them.

While facing this pressure, Gilgeous-Alexander still managed to score 27 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the 125th consecutive game, one game shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain's 60-year NBA record.

Despite the constant physicality put on him from the Golden State defense, he closed the game out. After getting knocked to the floor with a lower-leg punch by Gui Santos, Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a dagger stepback triple with 42.8 seconds remaining.

Success, no matter the circumstance, has defined his career, with this game being the biggest example of that mantra.

Mar 4, 2026; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

3. Ugly Wins Are Still Wins

Despite shooting 4/22 from three-point range in the second half, the Thunder still managed to pull off their 50th win of the season. Even when seven players were sidelined due to injury or illness, OKC managed to pull out a victory.

Despite not playing their best basketball on the offensive end, winning ugly games is an important skill to have, and the Thunder pulled one off against the Warriors. OKC only had seven second-chance points, turned the ball over 14 times and scored only 104 points, but still got the "W" on their record.

OKC had three players reach double figures, proving that its defense can singlehandedly win the team games once again.