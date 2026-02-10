Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Clutch Win Against the Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night in Crypto.com Arena, 119-110. The Thunder managed to walk out with a win in a thriller that contained 27 lead changes.

In the return of 2024-25 All-Star wing Jalen Williams, the Thunder relied on his scoring down the stretch. He scored 23 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Slowly getting healthier, the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell in the game. 11 players touched the floor for Oklahoma City.

OKC improves to 41-13 on the season, maintaining its lead on top of the Western Conference.

These are three takeaways from the clutch-time win.

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

1. Filling It up From Outside

In a season that has been defined by inconsistency from three-point range, the Thunder converted from beyond the arc against the Lakers. OKC shot 42.4% from long range on the night.

Led by Isaiah Joe's marksmanship, who hit four three-pointers on eight attempts, OKC's shooting came alive in Hollywood. After a stunning display in his last game, Joe had the green light for a Thunder team down two key players.

Alex Caruso had one of his best offensive performances of the season, scoring 17 points while knocking down three shots from deep.

Four Thunder players hit double-digit shots from outside, spreading the wealth. Continued improvement from three is crucial for the Thunder to pick up winning results.

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) gestures after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. McCain's Instant Impact

After showcasing great minutes as a connector and energizer in his Thunder debut against the Houston Rockets, Jared McCain was once again impactful against the Lakers. Playing just 14 minutes, McCain was a plus-10 in a nine-point win.

The former first-round pick scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds, providing space on the floor for drives from his teammates. He showed flashes of potential as an elite movement shooter, knocking down a 28-foot three-pointer flying off a screen by Isaiah Hartenstein.

McCain's minutes will rise as he gets accustomed to playing in head coach Mark Daigneault's offensive system, but he has shown immense potential in his two games in Oklahoma City.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

3. A Needed Clutch Boost

In his first game back from a hamstring strain, Williams rose to the task in the game's crucial moments. The Santa Clara product did everything the Thunder asked him to do down the stretch against the Lakers.

Williams scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, while shooting 3-for-6 from the floor. He also got switched onto LeBron James numerous times in the period, rising to the challenge every time.

Taking multiple Laker defenders one-on-one, Williams created advantages throughout the game's final minutes, willing his squad to a clutch-time victory.

Williams knocked down four crucial free throws to seal the close victory for the Thunder, avoiding losing three straight games for the first time in two years.