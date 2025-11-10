Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Comeback Win Against Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-100, Sunday night at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Thunder were led once again by their superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting overall. He also knocked down three shots from downtown.
Center Isaiah Hartenstein scored 18 points, along with grabbing 13 rebounds. He followed up his career night with this performance hitting eight shots on 11 attempts.
The Thunder injury report included Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins, but they still picked up a comeback win in a game that, at one point, they trailed by 19 points.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's 114-100 win against the Grizzlies.
1. Ajay Mitchell Continues to Rack Up Stats
Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell started for the third straight game and continued to be phenomenal. The Belgian baller scored 21 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. He also had three steals on the night.
He took initiative yet again, taking secondary ball-handling responsibilities alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. His quick drives and decisions were phenomenal, and he was knocking down three-point jumpers as well, with two on three attempts.
Mitchell continues to be a nucleus for the Thunder; the second-year player is unbelievable. Even when the supporting cast returns, he will continue to be a big contributor.
2. Chet Holmgren Hits His Stride
Chet Holmgren shone in his first time playing back-to-back games since October. The center scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two assists.
His strong rim presence was felt, scoring most of his points from two-point range. He knocked down a three, as well.
Holmgren will have to continue with performances like this and stay healthy in order to make his first All-Star Game. His health is vital to the Thunder's success.
3. The MVP Takes Over... Again
Down 11 at halftime, the Thunder needed someone to bring a spark. That spark was brought by none other than Glgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP took over the night.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter, along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. He had a true shooting percentage of 65.2%.
Gilgeous-Alexander silenced the Memphis crowd with a 25-foot three with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He was a plus-28 on the night as well, shining his impact.
The Thunder return home Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports - Oklahoma.