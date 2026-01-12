Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Fiery Win Over Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Miami Heat Sunday night, 124-112, in Paycom Center. The Thunder used a 32-10 third-quarter run to take control of what was a close game.

This win is OKC's third straight, improving its record to 33-7 on the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 29 points and eight assists and Chet Holmgren added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Heat shot 53.1% from behind the arc, but still could not come out on top. Here are three takeaways from the run-filled Thunder victory:

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) speaks to the media following their game against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Sheer Brilliance From the MVP

After a first quarter full of struggles, scoring just three points on 1-of-6 shooting, Gilgeous-Alexander used a stretch of 10 consecutive made field goals to score 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting. The reigning MVP saw double teams throughout the night, assisting on eight made shots as well.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 16 third-quarter points, sparking a dominant Thunder stretch of play. He was a +8 in 32 minutes.

The Canadian guard adjusted to the Heat's heavy pressure following his early-second-quarter rest, looking comfortable scoring the rock the rest of the way. Gilgeous-Alexander now has scored 20-plus points in 109 consecutive games, approaching closer to the NBA record of 126.

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) passes in between Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Nikola Jović (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Third Quarter Thunderstorm

A key sign of the Thunder looking to be coming out of the midseason rut, playing at a.500 level for a six-game span, is the team's patented dominant third quarters returned against the Heat.

Oklahoma City went on a 32-10 run throughout the bulk of the third quarter to power itself to an eight-point lead at the break. The Thunder won the period by 13 points, 39-26.

Effort was contagious, with the team forcing turnovers and forcing misses at will, pushing the ball on the fast break at high speeds, replicating the Heat's high-pace style of play. The shooting stroke came alive as well, with OKC shooting a blistering 5-for-11 (45.5%) from long range after hitting just two threes on 15 attempts in the first half.

The three-point line had not been kind to the Thunder in recent games, but it sparked a run full of top-tier offensive basketball for them tonight.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) shoots during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

3. Jalen Williams' Offense Is Coming Alive

Following a strong 26-point, 10-assist effort in the Thunder's comeback win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 9, Williams tallied 18 points and four assists in 29 minutes of play against the Heat. Williams was an efficient 9-of-13 on the night, picking up two steals on defense as well.

As he continues to get back in form following two offseason wrist surgeries, continued efforts to string together efficient basketball are vital for the All-NBA forward's performance. Williams cut and drove to the rim consistently, finding efficient looks inside.

Despite missing his only three-point attempt, Williams hit multiple midrange jumpshots, with his wrist looking more comfortable every game.