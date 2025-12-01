Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Second Win Over the Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 123-115, on Sunday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This was the Thunder's 12th consectuitive victory and 20th overall this season.

The 20-1 start remains the best 21-game start the NBA has seen since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors started 21-0. The Warriors would start 24-0 before picking up their first loss, finishing with a historic 73-9 record.

Despite a quiet night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he still stepped up when it mattered most. He scored 10 of his 26 points down the stretch in a close fourth-quarter contest, reaching 20 points for a 93rd straight time, the second-longest streak of such in league history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's 92.

Portland had the lead for long periods in the game, with a total of 28 lead changes in the thrilling matchup. An early fourth-quarter run propelled the Thunder to a lead they would not relinquish.

Here are three takeaways from the back-and-forth Thunder victory:

1. Portland May Be OKC's Kryptonite

The lone team that defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout all 21 games of this season has been the Portland Trail Blazers. That same team pushed the Thunder to the brink of their second loss Sunday night.

The teams play a uniquely similar brand of basketball, with a combination of creating open perimeter looks and driving to the rim. Both teams are also built behind guards and wings with long frames and powerful defense.

The Trail Blazers can even draw similarities to some of the Thunder teams before this stretch of dominance, competing for a Play-In spot during a rebuild, thanks to hard-working players who hustle.

Behind hot shooting in the middle sections of the game, Portland had the lead at the half and at the end of the third quarter, but the Thunder's experience powered them past the young Blazers team.

Portland plays a brand of basketball that consistently has put the defending champs on the ropes.

Nov 30, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen (16) reacts after missing a three point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

2. Blink and You Miss It

One Minute into the fourth quarter, down two points, Oklahoma City thundered into an 8-0 run in just one minute to take a six-point lead as Portland needed a timeout. This type of explosive run is exactly what has powered this Thunder team into such a historic start this season.

OKC forced consecutive turnovers, scoring haymakers on the fast break. The defense to offense "get it and go" mentality has been the backbone of Mark Daigneault's system as the head coach of the Thunder.

This run immediately flipped the switch for the game, with Portland having to claw back into the slight advantage it built earlier in the game. Unfortunate for the Blazers, Ajay Mitchell had other plans, knocking down a wing triple and assisting on a Kenrich Williams layup to power the Thunder to their biggest lead of the night, of nine, with 6:24 on the game clock.

After crucial moments in the clutch, Oklahoma City would hang on to the win thanks to this explosive early-quarter run.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) gestures to his team during a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Ajay Mitchell Steps Up When Stakes Are the Highest

In his second season, Mitchell has continued to be a breakout star for the Thunder this season. His presence was crucial as the Thunder attempted to fend off the Blazers.

On both ends in the fourth period, the Belgian guard was pivotal. In fact, Mitchell earned the Thunder an extra possession in the clutch, drawing an offensive foul on an inbound, which set Gilgeous-Alexander up for a crucial bucket.

Mitchell scored 11 of his 17 points on the night in the fourth quarter, knocking down four of his five attempts from the floor, hitting a triple, down the stretch. Mitchell added two assists in the quarter as well, five throughout the entire night.

The University of California, Santa Barbara alum facilitated the Thunder's offensive game while stepping up in crucial defensive moments.

His premier moment occurred with just one minute remaining in the game, where Mitchell drained a dagger 12-foot pull-up jumper to put the lead to seven. The ice in his veins carried throughout the entire fourth period, willing his squad to a third-straight clutch-time victory.