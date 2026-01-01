3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Blowout Win Over Portland

The Thunder are once again the scariest team in the NBA. Oklahoma City put on a clinic once again in its 124-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This one was OKC’s from the very beginning as the Thunder got back to their usual style of crushing their opponents.

This was due to the return of the Thunder’s suffocating defense as they had 15 steals and scored 28 points off turnovers. OKC has now concluded its regular season with Portland, taking the series 3-1.

The Thunder found themselves in a bit of a rough patch just a couple of games ago, but now they are showcasing their many strengths once again.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Trail Blazers.

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) looks at the video board after receiving a foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Ajay Mitchell is a needed asset to the Thunder

The second-year guard continues to prove that he truly belongs on the OKC squad. Mitchell’s third game back from concussion protocol has followed suit for the rest of his season. Mitchell ended Wednesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.

He continues to improve in both his efficient scoring and in his ability to facilitate the offense. The second-round draft pick also has a unique ability to find his way to the foul line, as he shot eight free throws in Wednesday night’s bout and made all eight.

Mitchell was missed in his games gone, but picked up right where he left off. The Thunder’s roster is deep, but Mitchell is continuing to make sure he will always have a spot.

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to inch closer to his second MVP

Gilgeous-Alexander is about as consistent a player as the league will ever see. The reigning MVP led the Thunder in scoring Wednesday night once again with 30 points. However, his abilities don’t stop at scoring. Gilgeous-Alexander also added six assists and four steals to his resume tonight in another game worthy of a second MVP. Especially now with Nikola Jokic being out for at least four weeks, the Thunder guard seems to have the award all but locked up.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points per game this year, ranking him second in the league. This becomes even more impressive when you realize that he hasn’t played many fourth quarters this year and is sharing the ball with players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The MVP proves night after night that he is one of the best players in the league, and is proving that his second MVP is closer than ever.

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) screams after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. The Thunder are on another dominant stretch

Wednesday night’s win marks the third in a row for the OKC squad and puts them at 29-5 on the season. However, the Thunder didn’t just win this game; they dominated.

OKC bested Portland in almost every stat in this bout, including field goal percentage, turnovers, assists, blocks and points in the paint. Portland got out to a 3-0 lead to start the game, but then never led the game again.

The dominant night led to another early night for Gilgeous-Alexander as he once again did not play in the fourth. After a pair of back-to-back losses to the Spurs, the league thought the Thunder were actually beatable. However, OKC is proving once again that losing will never be the norm.