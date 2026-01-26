Three Takeaways From Shorthanded OKC Thunder's Clutch Loss to Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Toronto Raptors, 103-101, Sunday night at Paycom Center. This game is the Thunder's second straight close loss to an Eastern Conference team.

The Thunder fell to 37-10 on the season with the loss.

Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 24 points and Luguentz Dort added a season-high 19, but it wasn't enough to overcome Toronto. Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points, including the go-ahead three and game-clinching free throws.

Here are three takeaways from the thrilling game.

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) passes as Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) defend during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Lu Dort bounces back

After being the victim of criticism online following a 1-for-9, 0-for-5 from deep performance against the Indiana Pacers Friday, Luguentz Dort had a bounce-back performance in a big way against the Raptors.

Dort scored a season-high 19 points, adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. The defensive-minded guard knocked down four threes on eight attempts.

In the absence of usual ball handlers Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams, Dort was asked to take a section of playmaking duties when Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench. He succeeded in an uncommon role.

The Canadian wing has had an up-and-down season on offense, but has strung together solid shooting performances in January. With the amount of injuries the Thunder are dealing with, sensational performances like this from Dort can help propel the team to good results.

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket against the Toronto Raptorsduring the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Gilgeous-Alexander continues historic streak

Despite the Raptors sending double and triple teams his way throughout the night, the reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander piled on a successful night.

Against his nation's team, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points on an efficient 8-for-11 from the floor. He added six assists, one steal and two blocks.

OKC's superstar read the defense throughout the night, finding the perfect time to either shoot or kick out. He found open Thunder shooters along the perimeter as their defenders helped over; he assisted on three of Dort's made triples.

Reaching the 20-point mark, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak to 117 consecutive games doing so, nine games behind Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126.

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Questionable clutch execution costs another game

After losing a close game to the Pacers in their last matchup, the Thunder blew a lead late to lose their second straight game. Bad decisions in the clutch are a big reason why.

Oklahoma City shot 40% from the floor and 10% from three-point range in the fourth quarter, which is the opposite of winning basketball. The team was unable to find any advantages across the floor, with the Raptors sending the bulk of attention to Gilgeous-Alexander.

After Immanuel Quickley hit two threes with under two minutes remaining to give Toronto a four-point lead, the Thunder were unable to answer with responses of their own. The Thunder had a possession down two with 35 seconds left in the game, but Chet Holmgren took an ill-advised midrange jumpshot, which Scottie Barnes swatted to secure the win.

To make matters worse for OKC, Jamal Shead missed two free throws that should have given the team another chance to tie or take the lead, but neither Holmgren nor Jaylin Williams was able to secure the rebound, as Barnes swatted the ball back to Quickley, who sank both free throws.

The Thunder need to execute better in close games, or games like this will begin to pile up.