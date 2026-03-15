Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Rout of Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-103 Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center. This marks the eighth consecutive Thunder victory.

OKC improves its record to a league-best 53-15 after the win.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Joe led the charge for the Thunder, with Holmgren scoring 21 points with nine rebounds and Joe scoring 20 points with four triples. Jared McCain added 15 points, knocking down five three-pointers.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder win:

Mar 15, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) moves the ball beside Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Joe Leads the Charge Off the Bench

With an off night from their star, the Thunder needed someone else to step up scoring the basketball. Joe did just that, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes of action.

The Arkansas product took initiative as a creator, scoring and facilitating throughout the contest. He found open space across the perimeter, knocking down the majority of his open looks.

Joe hit eight of his 14 attempts from the floor and four of his eight attempts from long range. He grabbed four rebounds as well.

Joe has been instrumental in the Thunder's eight-game win streak and he added another stellar performance against the Timberwolves.

Mar 15, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Pushing Pace in Transition

Forcing turnovers and getting into transition offense has been the mantra of Thunder basketball since Mark Daigneault took over as head coach. OKC won solely on scoring points off forced turnovers against Minnesota.

The Thunder scored 29 points off 22 Timberwolf turnovers on the afternoon, while only giving the ball away seven times in the contest. Winning the possession battle is greatly important for a team with championship aspirations and that statement proved correct.

Five Thunder players tallied two-or-more steals in the game, while three, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren tallied three.

The NBA's best defense has ignited the Thunder to an eight-game win streak, forcing turnovers and missed shots against some of the top teams in the league.

Mar 15, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Streak Continues, with Suspense

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took until his very last shot of the afternoon to score his 20th point against the Timberwolves, but he extended his historic streak to 128 games in a row. After scoring 10 points through the first three quarters of action, the Kentucky product equalled his tally in the game's final period.

Despite not having the best shooting day, Gilgeous-Alexander made an impact in all other facets. He tallied two steals, one block and assisted on 10 made shots with only one turnover in the contest.

This two-way impact is often overlooked by the incredibly consistent scoring the MVP candidate brings, but he helped lead the Thunder to a win despite shooting 7-for-22 in the process.