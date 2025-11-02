Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Dominating Win Over Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 137-106, Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center. This win marks the Thunder's seventh consecutive to start the 2025-26 campaign, which ties last season's team record.
OKC is the third team in NBA history to win seven consecutive games to start two seasons in a row. It joins the 1993-95 Houston Rockets and 1963-65 Celtics to reach this mark; both previous teams won back-to-back NBA titles.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points without even touching the floor in the fourth quarter for the third time on the young season. The reigning Most Valuable Player is striving to win the award once again.
The Thunder opened the gates blistering from behind the arc and carried that through the remainder of the game.
Eight Thunder players scored double figures; nine hit at least one three-pointer. All 12 players who touched the floor for Oklahoma City scored points.
Here are three takeaways from OKC's rout over New Orleans.
1. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make history
It was hard to improve off of an incredible 2024-25 campaign, where Gilgeous-Alexander won three separate MVP awards, an ESPY, a scoring title and, of course, the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but somehow he has.
After scoring 30 points, Gilgeous-Alexander has now tied Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson for the third-most consecutive games scoring 20-or-more points, with 79. In his eighth season in the Association, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to etch his name in the record books.
Gilgeous-Alexander has turned into a phenomenal playmaker, unlocking his ability to read a defense like no other, setting up consistent open looks for his teammates. He finished with seven assists for the second-straight game against the Pelicans.
The MVP may reside in Oklahoma City once again.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein Dominates in Every Fashion
Starting alongside center Jaylin Williams for the first time of the season, Isaiah Hartenstein was dominant against those pesky seabirds. The German center scored 14 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and picked up eight assists.
Hartenstein was exceptional in the pick and roll, grabbing lobs, catching bodies and assisting his teammates on his own. He was a force in the paint on both defense and offense, with not a single body New Orleans threw his way standing a chance to stop him.
Hartenstein continues his stellar start to the season, with his third double-double.
3. OKC's Three-point Shooting Has Been Reignited
The Thunder entered today's game shooting 29.6% from three-point range, but reignited its spark against the Pelicans, hitting on 41.7% of its triples. This marks the team's highest mark from behind the arc on the season.
Despite the shooting woes, the Thunder have dominated their competition; when the open looks fall like it did today, domination turns into demolition.
The return of sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe has greatly aided the Thunder, who is now averaging 16.5 points on 42.1% from three on 9.5 attempts per game through his first two games after returning from injury.
Oklahoma City now enters a four-game road trip that begins Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers in Intuit Dome. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.