Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Rout of the Utah Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Utah Jazz, winning 131-101, on Friday night at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The win was OKC's 23rd in 24 games and 15th consecutive.

The Thunder's 15-straight victories tie the franchise record. OKC is the third team to start a season 23-1 or better, with the 1969-70 New York Knicks starting 23-1 and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors starting 24-0.

The Thunder had seven names on the injury report tonight, including superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The heavy injury burden didn't matter, as OKC danced to a 30-point victory.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 25 points on the night, showcasing their elite abilities as draft classmates. Aaron Wiggins scored 19.

Here are three takeaways from the dominant Oklahoma City victory.

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

1. A Thunder Avalanche

Without Gilgeous-Alexander, it was a question of how the Thunder would start on offense. From the opening tip, shots rained from all across the perimeter for Oklahoma City.

In the first quarter, the Thunder set a franchise record on three-pointers made in a single period with 11. On 17 attempts, the Thunder shot 64.7% from distance.

Shooting wasn't the only efficient aspect for OKC, as the team assisted on 15 made shots, while turning the ball over once. Jaylin Williams, in his second consecutive start, led the charge as a facilitator for the Thunder with three early assists in the period.

No player was hotter than Branden Carlson, a native of Utah, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, knocking down three triples in the period.

In all aspects of the game, the Thunder dominated the Jazz in the first quarter, which carried on the rest of the way. An immaculate aerial assault from all angles was a big reason why.

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates with center Chet Holmgren during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams Dominate

In the absence of an MVP, the Thunder's two young stars controlled the pace of the game to will the Thunder to another dominant victory. Holmgren and Williams combined for 50 points in Oklahoma City's 30-point win.

Neither player touched the floor in the fourth quarter, as Holmgren played 23 minutes and Williams played 25.

Holmgren dominated from two-point range, scoring 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting, 1-of-2 from three. He added nine rebounds and two blocks to his statistical totals as well.

Williams looked the most comfortable he has looked since coming back from surgery, scoring 25 points as well. He shot 11-of-19 from the floor and added eight assists, two steals and three rebounds.

Holmgren adds to his All-Star resume, while Williams continues to get into midseason form.

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. The Thunder Have a Ridiculous Abundance of Depth

The Thunder injury report contained seven names, which included Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe. Despite the large tally of key rotation players sidelined, the Thunder played one of the most dominant games of the entire season.

From the top to the bottom of their rotation, the Thunder had elite performances. 6-of-11 available Thunder players scored in double-digits, 54.5%.

For the second straight game, every active Thunder player scored a point.

Cason Wallace had a complete performance, scoring six points, grabbing two rebounds and picking up four assists and five steals on the night as a game-high +32. The reigning Defensive Player of the Month continued his push for his first All-Defensive team nomination.

Wiggins racked up another solid performance since returning from injury, scoring 19 points while hitting five triples. Ousmane Dieng had his best performance of his season in an extended run, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Kenrich Williams played his best game of the season, tallying 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes. Carlson was active early, scoring 13 points in his home state.

The Thunder do not have an unplayable player on the roster, fully boasting one of the deepest rosters the league has ever seen.